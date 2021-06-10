Famous Kilkenny tenor administered the 35,000th vaccine at The Hub today

The Covid-19 vaccine administration count hit 35,000 at The Hub, Cillín Hill, today.

Angela O’ Sullivan from Ballyhale received the milestone jab, and to add to her surprise, it was delivered by a face she knew - Dr. Ronan Tynan, the famous Irish tenor from Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny.

Picture: Kate Cassidy (General Manager, Covid-19 Vaccination Roll Out, HSE/South East Community Healthcare), Dr. Ronan Tynan (Vaccination Team, HSE’s Kilkenny Vaccination Centre), Angela O’ Sullivan of Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny (recipient of the 35,000th vaccine at the centre) and Niamh Lacey (Manager, HSE’s Kilkenny Vaccination Centre and Business Manager for Unscheduled Care, St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny

Dr Tynan has played a vital role at The Hub in recent weeks and is of course no stranger to the venue itself - previously performing there in front of 1,800 people!

He is well-known across Ireland after his stirring performance at the funeral of former U.S. President George HW Bush:

Organised as a partnership between St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny (of the Ireland East Hospital Group) and South East Community Healthcare, the HSE’s Vaccination Centre in Kilkenny came on stream in April.

There's no charge for getting your Covid-19 vaccine and the HSE encourages everyone to take the opportunity to register when their turn comes around.