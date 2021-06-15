HGV traffic on Kilkenny City road 'a recipe for trouble'

Councillor David Fitzgerald raised concerns about future traffic volume increases on the Kennyswell Road at this month’s meeting of city councillors at City Hall.

“As the LIHAF (Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund Scheme) scheme progresses, the Kennyswell Road needs to be examined,” he said.

“We need to preempt rather than wait for traffic to back up or an accident to happen.”

Drawing particular concern from councillors was the possibility that Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) traffic volumes could increase on the already-tight road.

“Schools are back now and having HGVs in that area is a recipe for trouble,” Fitzgerald added.

Councillor Andrew McGuinness agreed that HGVs are a major concern and added that drivers regularly exceed the 30 km/h limit on the road.

McGuinnesss noted further that the local residents’ group there is very organised and have been raising these issues.

Kilkenny County Council Director of Services Tim Butler responded to councillors by acknowledging their concerns, adding that parking on Kennyswell Road often interferes with the safe flow of two-way traffic.

He assured councillors that there will be no major increase in traffic volumes in the short-term but that the issues raised will be looked into further.