HGV traffic on Kilkenny City road 'a recipe for trouble'

Kilkenny

Kennyswell Road

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Councillor David Fitzgerald raised concerns about future traffic volume increases on the Kennyswell Road at this month’s meeting of city councillors at City Hall.

“As the LIHAF (Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund Scheme) scheme progresses, the Kennyswell Road needs to be examined,” he said.

“We need to preempt rather than wait for traffic to back up or an accident to happen.”

Drawing particular concern from councillors was the possibility that Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) traffic volumes could increase on the already-tight road.

“Schools are back now and having HGVs in that area is a recipe for trouble,” Fitzgerald added.

Councillor Andrew McGuinness agreed that HGVs are a major concern and added that drivers regularly exceed the 30 km/h limit on the road.

McGuinnesss noted further that the local residents’ group there is very organised and have been raising these issues.

Kilkenny County Council Director of Services Tim Butler responded to councillors by acknowledging their concerns, adding that parking on Kennyswell Road often interferes with the safe flow of two-way traffic. 

He assured councillors that there will be no major increase in traffic volumes in the short-term but that the issues raised will be looked into further.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie