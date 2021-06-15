Outgoing Kilkenny Mayor issues certificate to frontline workers/volunteers as final act

In his final act as Mayor of Kilkenny, Councillor John Coonan issued an open Mayoral certificate to frontline workers and community volunteers for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The certificate will be displayed publicly in City Hall and preserved for future generations so that next generation of Kilkenny citizens will be cognisant of the immense contribution made by those the certificate represents.

Below is a photographed copy:

It reads: "This Mayoral Certificate is in recognition of the dedication and commitment, health protection and life saving roles of all Frontline Workers and Community Volunteers who responded to the needs of the public throughout the Covid 19 Pandemic. A recognition richly deserved."

During his outgoing speech, Coonan expressed the pride he had serving as Mayor and commended frontline workers, local authority members, local taskforces, Kilkenny Chamber, Kilkenny Gardaí and all those who kept the city and county running through the worst of the pandemic.

Councillor David Fitzgerald acknowledged that outgoing Mayor Coonan remained 'a real Mayor' when life went virtual during the pandemic.

"You were out and about, walking the streets, meeting people throughout these very difficult times, showing great leadership," he said.

Newly-elected Mayor Andrew McGuinness paid tribute to Coonan during his acceptance speech for serving with "incredible professionalism and decorum" in what was "a different year to be Mayor".