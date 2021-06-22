Two Kilkenny winners in IT Carlow's tenth annual computing showcase

A smart speaker with facial recognition for the elderly and hard-of-hearing, a delivery management system for independently owned restaurants and an application to help organisations improve their online security were amongst the winners of IT Carlow’s tenth annual showcase of final year computing projects, sponsored by Netwatch.

Theodora Tataru, from Kilkenny, won the Software Development category for her project Pixel Smart Speaker with Face Recognition.

Theodora developed a smart assistant for the Covid-19 era to aid the elderly, the hard-of-hearing and those who are physically isolated.

The judges described it as “a perfectly executed development process integrating state-of-the-art technologies into a production-ready product.

"Everything about it was standout – the development process, the technologies used, the design of the smart speaker and the identification of the users for the product."

David Morris from Kilkenny was part of a team that won the IT Management category for their delivery management system that applies technology solutions to independently owned restaurants that provide home delivery services.

In their citation, the judges said the offering “deploys technology in a manner that reduces carbon emissions, reduces stress on employees and improves health and safety.

"Given the growth of this type of industry during the pandemic it is essential that technology is utilised in a manner that assists it in achieving its social responsibility obligations."

The panel of experts from the department of computing at IT Carlow who were responsible for judging the entries included Mr Richard Butler, Mr Ross Palmer, Dr Joseph Kehoe and Dr Enda Dunican.