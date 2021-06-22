Kilkenny legal firm oversees largest care home acquisition in South East region

Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan, a Kilkenny-based legal advisory firm, have confirmed that the acquisition of the SignaCare Group by Virtue Integrated Elder Care South East Limited and Aedifica Ireland Limited has been completed.

Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan has acted for the Signacare Group providing legal advice at a significant pace over the last 4 years.

SignaCare Group is comprised of four nursing homes located across the South East of Ireland - Waterford City, New Ross, Bunclody and Killerig.

There's a total of 233 beds distributed across these operations.

The team advising the Signacare Group in the transaction was led by John Hickey, Brian Kiely, Owen Sweeney and Louise Ryan.

The acquisition will see the SignaCare Group Co-Founder & CEO Margaret Anne Walsh continue to lead and manage the SignaCare Nursing Homes with the management team.

“We are extremely pleased at the level of support and advice received from Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan,” she said

“In what was a complex commercial and property transaction, we always felt that Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan had control of the matter and the transaction was dealt with in a very efficient and knowledgeable way.”