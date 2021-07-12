Driver caught travelling at dangerous speed on M9 in Kilkenny

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit detected a motorist travelling at 188km/h near Junction 8 on the M9 in Kilkenny on Saturday.
The driver was stopped by gardaí and a prosecution is to follow.
The message from local gardaí is to 'mind that speed'.
