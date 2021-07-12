Kilkenny hospital's trolley figures increase to third highest nationally

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have confirmed that 26 patients were waiting for a bed at Saint Luke's General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny this morning.
This is the third highest recorded figure in the country.
11 of these patients are based in the Emergency Department and the remaining 15 are based on other wards.
There was a total of 343 patients nationwide waiting for beds this morning.
University Hospital Limerick (UHL) tops the list, with 49 patients impacted.
