Kilkenny set to bask in 27°C sunshine this weekend, latest forecasts predict

European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts Map For This Weekend
After an unsettled day yesterday (that included a rainfall warning!) the latest weather forecasts and charts from different weather agencies agree on one thing - we are in for a scorching weekend here in Kilkenny.
"Current indications suggest that the weekend will be very warm with long sunny spells while holding largely dry," says State forecaster Met Éireann.
"Highest temperatures will widely be in the mid-twenties, possibly higher locally."
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts Map is expecting Kilkenny temperatures to get well into the high twenties this weekend and local weather expert Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather agrees.
"A fine spell of weather coming later this week and into the weekend. It could get up to as high as 27c," Alan reports.
"Heads up for the ice-cream makers, the burger bun bakers and the horse box coffee creators. This weekend is looking hot!"
