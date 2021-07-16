Local Samaritans to walk the waterways from Carlow to Kilkenny - please support!

Samaritans Carlow-Kilkenny are planning a 24hr walk from Carlow to Kilkenny beginning Friday, July 23 as part of a nationwide campaign to promote branch services.

The walk will take place along local waterways and it is hoped that it will raise much-needed funds for the local Samaritans branch in Carlow-Kilkenny.

'The Listening Way' walk will start in Carlow Town next Friday following the route of the Barrow Way towards Graignamanagh.

When walkers reach Graig', they will trek up the South Leinster Way to Thomastown, onto the Nore Valley towards Bennettsbridge, and finish at The Parade in Kilkenny city on Saturday afternoon.

"We will walk through the night and aim to have people join us at different stages," Colette Shannon from Samaritans Carlow-Kilkenny explains.

"As we are a voluntary-run service we are appealing to the public to support us in whatever way they can."

The branch costs about €5 per hour to stay open. That one hour, for one person, could mean everything.

If you can afford to give €5 or more to help safeguard this important local service and show your support for the walkers that will take part in 'The Listening Way' walk - please donate by clicking here.