Local Samaritans to walk the waterways from Carlow to Kilkenny - please support!

Local Samaritans to walk the waterways from Carlow to Kilkenny - please support!

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Samaritans Carlow-Kilkenny are planning a 24hr walk from Carlow to Kilkenny beginning Friday, July 23 as part of a nationwide campaign to promote branch services.

The walk will take place along local waterways and it is hoped that it will raise much-needed funds for the local Samaritans branch in Carlow-Kilkenny.

'The Listening Way' walk will start in Carlow Town next Friday following the route of the Barrow Way towards Graignamanagh.

When walkers reach Graig', they will trek up the South Leinster Way to Thomastown, onto the Nore Valley towards Bennettsbridge, and finish at The Parade in Kilkenny city on Saturday afternoon.

Callout for Kilkenny participants to take part in The Love Experiment

"We will walk through the night and aim to have people join us at different stages," Colette Shannon from Samaritans Carlow-Kilkenny explains.

"As we are a voluntary-run service we are appealing to the public to support us in whatever way they can."

The branch costs about €5 per hour to stay open. That one hour, for one person, could mean everything.

If you can afford to give €5 or more to help safeguard this important local service and show your support for the walkers that will take part in 'The Listening Way' walk - please donate by clicking here.

GALLERY: Readers' Photos - Kilkenny Down Memory Lane - #1

Send your old photos to "news@kilkennypeople.ie" if you'd like them featured in our series!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie