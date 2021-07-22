Over 3,000 Kilkenny people still on PUP payment

Over 3,000 people in Kilkenny are still receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, according to statistics from the Department of Social Protection.

The Department issued weekly payments valued at €59.8 million to 202,152 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

In Kilkenny, 3,319 people remain on the payment as of July 20. This is down from 3,497 on July 13. At the height of the pandemic last May, almost 11,500 Kilkenny people were receiving the PUP.

The number of PUP recipients nationwide represents a decrease of 9,695 people compared to last week. The largest reduction, of over 3,000 was in the Accommodation and Food Services Sector. This figure is likely to fall further with the return of indoor dining in the coming weeks.

SEE COUNTY BREAKDOWN BELOW:

Commenting on this week’s specific PUP figures, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “This week we see just over 202,000 people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, with over 8,800 having closed their claims in the past seven days as they are returning to work.

“This means that the overall number of people in receipt of the PUP is at its lowest level since the early part of March 2020.

“As we go into August, I anticipate further falls in the overall numbers – partly due to the expected re-opening of indoor hospitality.

“I want to acknowledge the efforts being made by employers who are re-opening for business in ensuring they are keeping their customers and staff safe.

“I also want to pay tribute to our vaccination teams and virus testing teams. They are playing an integral role as part our wider effort to suppress this virus.

Minister Humphreys added: “As Ireland continues to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government will prioritise the implementation of our ambitious Pathways to Work Strategy.

“This strategy is all about arming people who find themselves unemployed with the necessary tools to enter or re-enter the workplace.

“I am very confident that, through Pathways to Work and the range of supports available, we will continue to build on the considerable progress made to date in supporting people into employment.

“I would strongly urge anyone who finds themselves out of work, and whose industry has not yet re-opened, to contact their local Intreo Centre where they will get more detailed information on the range of supports and services that are available.”