Kilkenny people can get walk-in vaccinated at Cillín Hill this Bank Holiday Weekend

The Hub, Cillín Hill
Kilkenny people that wish to avail of a walk-in vaccination will have an opportunity to do so this Bank Holiday Weekend at The Hub, Cillín Hill.
The Pfizer/BioNTech jab will be available for people aged 16 and over. 16 is the minimum age for vaccination consent.
Please be advised you will need to bring photographic identification and your PPS Number with you on the day.
You can get a vaccination without an appointment at these times:
Saturday, July 31, 8.15am to 12:30pm
Sunday, August 1, 8.15am to 12:30pm
Monday, August 2, 8.15am to 12:30pm
The Hub provides free on-site parking but parking is limited. Please remove your car after your appointment to free up spaces for other people with appointments after you.
