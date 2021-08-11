€5 bulky furniture disposal days coming to Dunmore and South Kilkenny recycling centres

Entrance to Dunmore Civic Amenity Site
Kilkenny County Council is pleased to announce a bulky furniture drop-off event taking place at CHI Recycling Centre, Grannagh, South Kilkenny and Dunmore Civic Amenity Site just outside Kilkenny city.
The event will occur on two dates at the Dunmore Civic Amenity Site:
Friday 20th August from 08.00 to 16.10 hrs
Saturday 21st August from 08.00 to 14.00 hrs
And at the CHI Recycling facility in Grannagh on:
Friday 20th August from 08.00 to 16.10 hrs
A minimal charge of €5 per household will apply.
Items that can be brought to site are:
- Couches (reclining also with metal frames)
- Chairs
- Kitchen furniture (cupboards, counters, stands)
- Tv stands
- Wardrobes
- Lockers
- Pieces of timber
Items not acceptable for this event:
- Tyres
- Mattresses
- Windows
- Glass units
Due to Covid-19 restrictions customers that wish to use the facility at Dunmore one either of these days must use the online booking system - click here.
