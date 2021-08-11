Free Entry: Kilkenny Sunflower Field opens to the public this weekend - for a good cause!

Kilkenny Sunflower Field opens free to the public this weekend, with donations welcome in aid of 'taxiwatch.ie', a #talktotom initiative.
Situated in Kilbride, Callan, County Kilkenny (R95 PK88), locals can call up at anytime between 12 - 7pm this Saturday and Sunday, August 14 -15.
Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness will cut the ribbon this Saturday and the organisers are really looking forward to welcoming visitors.
"As you are entering a muddy field please bring old shoes or wellies with you," organisers write.
"Please don’t forget your own scissors to cut some sunflowers to take home. It is FREE ENTRY for everyone, we are accepting donations on the day for Taxiwatch Suicide Prevention."
Kilkenny Sunflower Field will also be open to the public every weekend into September, see confirmed dates and times below:
August:
Friday 20, 12-7pm
Saturday 21, 12-7pm
Sunday 22, 12-7pm
Friday 27, 12-7pm
Saturday 28, 12-7pm
Sunday 29, 12-7pm
September:
Friday 3, 12-7pm
Saturday 4, 12-7pm
Sunday 5, 12-7pm
