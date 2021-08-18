BREAKING: Visitor restrictions to control Covid-19 rates in place at Kilkenny hospital

The HSE have released a statement in relation to visitor restrictions at St. Luke's General Hospital effective immediately.

The statement reads: "Due to increased infection control measures required at this time for Covid-19, St. Luke’s General Hospital will be temporarily suspending hospital visiting effective immediately except for those visiting the maternity unit."

It continues, "There are a number of Covid and non-Covid-19 patients presenting to the ED. We ask the public to consider their care options, if possible. Please consult with your GP or pharmacist before attending ED in St Luke’s General Hospital. However, if urgent care is required, patients should attend the hospital."

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

· End Of Life Non-Covid-19 Patient - only two nominated relatives only;

· End Of Life Covid-19 Patient – only one nominated relative utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.;

· Critically ill patient (only two nominated relatives only);

· One parent only will be allowed visit children in the paediatric unit at any time.

Children should not visit the hospital and the situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any further changes will be advised.

St Luke’s General Hospital would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.

The hospital is extremely busy at the moment, and delays are being experienced presently.

They'd also like to remind the general public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms to contact their GP in the first instance.

"Please avoid coming directly to ED if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19 or you wish to have a test," the HSE advise.

Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.