Driver arrested in Kilkenny had no insurance, tax, gave false details and was disqualified!

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
A uniformed garda patrolling Kilkenny on his trusty push bike spotted this vehicle (pictured above) in traffic in Kilkenny today.
Local gardaí state that the Garda Mobility Device showed up as tax being expired by almost one year.
"The motorist was economical with the truth, giving a false name to The Garda and attending Sergeant," gardaí write.
"He was accordingly arrested, his vehicle impounded and his true identity as an uninsured disqualified driver uncovered."
The man has been charged with four separate offences.
