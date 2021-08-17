Post office in County Kilkenny town prepares for relocation

Castlecomer Post Office is preparing to move to a new location in the North Kilkenny town at the end of the month.
Currently based on Chatsworth Street, the post office will remain operation there until August, 27 before moving across the road to Eurospar Castlecomer on August, 30.
Castlecomer Municipal District Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick told Kilkenny People that the move was vital to ensure the viability of the post office for the future.
"It's great that Castlecomer can keep it's post office as it is such a vital cog to the local community," he said.
"I'd like to pay special tribute to long-time post office custodians Dick and Anna Mae on their respective retirements. They have served the people of Castlecomer for generations with an incredible service that deserves to be commended and celebrated," he added.
