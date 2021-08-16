Giant 98ft telecoms tower gets green light to be built in County Kilkenny

Telecoms tower (File Photo)
Cignal Infrastructure Limited have received planning permission to construct a 30-meter (98ft) telecoms tower on Coillte land in Castlemorris, Catstown, Hugginstown, Co. Kilkenny.
The telecoms tower will be a multi-user lattice mobile and broadband tower with delta headframe.
It will carry telecommunications equipment, together with associated equipment and cabinets enclosed within a 2.4m palisade fence compound.
Cignal Infrastructure Limited, trading now as Cellnex Telecom following an acquisition, has a portfolio of 546 tower sites across Ireland.
The company is committed to investing €60m to build up to 600 new sites in Ireland by 2026.
