GALLERY: Stunning Kilkenny city residence hits the market for €975k - take a tour!

Grangeford House and Mews Stables
€975,000
Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are truly honoured and delighted to present to the market this very fine home of distinction in a sought-after location on the edge of Kilkenny City.
Grangeford House is a stunning executive residence standing on circa 1.7 acres of magnificent and fully enclosed landscaped gardens. The property was built in the early 1990's by local builder Gerard O'Brien, as his private residence.
The house extends to 270 Sq. M. / 2,917 Sq. Ft. approx. of luxury accommodation, while the Stable Mews which contains two modern and spacious purpose-built apartments which extend to 189 Sq. M. / 2,035 Sq. Ft. approx. Total living area 459 Sq. M/ 4,952 Sq. Ft. approx.
Grangeford House is located at the start of the N76 Callan Road and just 150 meters from the Kilkenny Ring Road and 1km from Kilkenny City Centre. The property is within 500m of Hotel Kilkenny and is easily accessible via the Ring Road to the M9 corridor. A fifteen-minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre to enjoy many of the wonderful attractions including Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny Design Centre, Rothe House and St Canice’s Cathedral.
