Number of homeless people in Kilkenny rises

Photo: Jonathan Rados via Unsplash
There were 35 people recorded as being homeless in Kilkenny during the last full week of August, according to the latest Homeless Report from Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
This is a rise of two people from July's figure and places Kilkenny firmly as the second-highest county for individual homelessness in the South-East, behind only Waterford (59).
Looking at the rest of the South-East region, Carlow and Tipperary are tied for third-highest with 33 people recorded as being homeless while Wexford's figure stands at 18.
The Department report defines homeless persons as being 'accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities'.
The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.
