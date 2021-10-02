Exclusive Kilkenny city apartment for sale

Fitzgerald Auctioneers have brought this exclusive apartment to the market for sale by private treaty.

Number 18 Aislinn House is located in the prestigious College Square development just off the College Road. Aislinn House comprises of 22 privately owned apartments over four floors with a secure gated basement carpark with designated car spaces.

The apartment is located on the third floor and is situated to the front of the development and benefits from a large sunny balcony overlooking College Square.

Access to the apartment is via a luxurious entrance foyer with stairs and a lift to the upper floors.

Accommodation in the apartment comprises of a bright entrance lobby, leading to an entrance hall with a utility room providing storage.



The entrance hall (5.3m x 1.0m), which is fitted with laminate flooring, leads to the living room (5.3m x 3.3m) and open plan kitchen, dining room. The property also has a utility room (1.5m x 1.8m) with fitted shelving.

The living room is a light, bright and spacious room with French doors opening to a private balcony overlooking a communal green and panoramic views of Kilkenny.

The kitchen has fitted shaker style units with a tiled splash back and fully integrated appliances, dishwasher, fridge freezer, electric oven, hob and extractor and gas boiler

There are two generous sized double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, while the master bedroom features an en suite. The en suite (2.6m x 1.6m) has a tiled floor, half-tiled walls, w/c, whb, shower and heated towel rail.

The apartment’s main bathroom (1.4m x 3.1m) has a tiled floor, half-tiled walls, w/c, whb, bath with mixer shower tap and heated towel rail. Outside there is secure underground car park with designated car space. The apartment also has a private balcony.



Services include mains water, electricity, telecoms, broadband, gas fired central heating, uPVC double glazed windows and alarm. There is an annual service charge of €1,750.

This is a beautiful property and offers the purchaser a unique opportunity to acquire a stunning property, with a prestigious address, in an unrivalled location within a five minute walk of the historical Kilkenny City.

Kilkenny is a lively, attractive and compact city with relatively little sprawl. It’s well equipped with shopping and other facilities, but still has a thriving centre.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all the property offers. Full details from Fitzgerald Auctioneers, 24 Patrick Street, tel 056-7770888

Apartment 18

Aislinn House

College Square

Kilkenny

Asking Price: €325,000