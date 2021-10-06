St Canice’s parish to grow with Fox Meadow homes

DNG Ella Dunphy and Clancy Homes have launched the new Fox Meadows development, which will be situated in St Canice’s Parish in Kilkenny City
House hunters looking for a new home in Kilkenny City will be interested to learn of Fox Meadow, a new Clancy Homes development which has been launched by DNG Ella Dunphy.
This prime new home Kilkenny City development is located in the highly sought-after St Canice’s parish. Developers believe it may be the last chance to buy a brand-new home in such a low-density development.
The design of Fox Meadow unlocks and enhances the natural character of the site and features stunning facades, exceptionally large gardens and beautifully landscape streetscape combining a perfect balance between natural and the comforts of contemporary living.
Phase One will consist of luxury five bedroom detached homes and three and four-bedroom semi-detached homes. A total of 23 homes have been planned for the first phase.
Construction
Described as spacious new homes bearing all the qualities which Clancy Homes are renowned for, construction is due to commence at the end of October with first completions projected in the second quarter of 2022.
A key point is that as this is being built from a 2010 planning permission, the development will be a lower density scheme meaning larger gardens and green spaces.
Fox Meadow will also contain a cycle/walk pathway linking the development to the Granges Road and the new CBS school, along with St Canice’s and the Loreto.
This is a major development in Kilkenny County Council’s Loughmacask development plan which has been on going for almost two decades.
To register interest for phase one of Fox Meadow, contact info@dngelladunphy.com
