Breaking: Male to appear in court in connection with Kilkenny cannabis haul

A man is due to appear before a special court sitting later today in connection with a E1.18 million cannabis seizure in Kilkenny on Thursday.
A second male, who was arrested and questioned in relation to the seizure, was released without charge.
After a narrow win over Lisdowney in the first round of the championship Shane Stapleton and his Dicksboro team-mates will be looking to find form against James Stephens . Pic; Billy Culleton
David Mullins celebrates victory aboard Kemboy in the 2018 Savills Chase at the Leopardstown Festival. Picture: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.