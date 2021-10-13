Gallery: Kilkenny village celebrates documentary success on Kilkenny Day

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO SEE PICTURES
The Feast of Saint Canice and Kilkenny Day were celebrated in Tullahought on Sunday morning when the area around the church was awash with black and amber bunting and flags for one of the Kilkenny Day events.
It involved the after-mass outdoor showing of the video “Tullahought Church - Inside Out & Upside Down”.
The community event was held in warm sunshine and brought together people of all ages for a long missed chat that included surprise at some of the building’s unknown and forgotten hidden history.
Produced for National Heritage Week, the documentary has been shortlisted for the County Award as one of over 1,500 nationwide submissions recording Ireland’s rich and varied natural, built and cultural heritage.
The National Heritage Week Awards online ceremony takes place live at www.heritageweek.ie/awards on Wednesday, October 20 at 12.30pm and will be hosted by journalist and television presenter Anne Cassin.
