Play on, musicians - Fleadhfest films showcase the best Kilkenny has to offer

The pandemic may have paused a number of national events, but there was no stopping Kilkenny’s Comhaltas branch from showing off their city and county with pride!



With Fleadh Ceoil na hEireann on pause as a result of Covid-19, Comhaltas set their sights on new ways to promote Irish culture this year with the Fleadhfest initiative which sees Comhaltas across the country and across the world producing videos showcasing their local talent.

The Kilkenny City branch of Comhaltas, Craobh Osraí, took this opportunity to showcase its many wonderful musicians, singers and dancers by using some of the county’s most iconic and stunning venues as a backdrop for the production.

Kilkenny has a wealth of talented musicians, singers and dancers along with some of the most picturesque countryside and celebrated music venues in the country.



Craobh Osrai’s two episodes for the Fleadhfest series are now live and take full advantage of all Kilkenny has to offer. Tune in to these videos to enjoy dancing from Kilkenny Castle, a song by the Nore and tunes from members of Craobh Osrai’s junior group in Butler House, Callan and Bennettsbridge. People can also look at instrument making in Tullaroan, enjoy a chat with some well known faces in the home of hurling in Kilkenny, Nowlan Park and more.



“We were delighted to have an opportunity to come together in a safe and socially distanced manner to produce these videos after not being able to perform for so long,” said Nicholas Dunphy of Comhaltas. “This production would not have been possible without the dedication of our fantastic members, the skill of branch member Paul Dargan behind the camera and the co-operation of venue managers who kindly allowed to film in their premises. We would like to thank everybody who helped us make this possible.



“We see this production as a great celebration of Kilkenny, showing off both the talent to be found around the county and our iconic venues like never before,” he added. “We hope that the people of Kilkenny will tune in to watch and will enjoy the videos as much as we enjoyed putting them together.”

To watch the videos click here and here