Storm Barra: Kilkenny Castle Park closed until storm damage is cleared

Kilkenny Castle
Kilkenny Castle Park will remain closed until at least 2pm today until storm damage is cleared.
Kilkenny Castle Park will remain closed this morning until storm damage is cleared and the park is safe to re-enter.
The situation will be re assessed at 2pm.
Kilkenny Castle will remain open with access to the Castle through the main gate and Courtyard.
Kilkenny Castle will remain open with access to the Castle is permitted through the main gate and Courtyard.
As stated above, the situation will be reassessed this afternoon.
