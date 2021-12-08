Storm Barra: Kilkenny removed from Status Yellow weather warning

Kilkenny removed from Status Yellow
Storm Barra has certainly left its mark on Kilkenny, but as it slowly moves away from Ireland the situation is looking a lot better weather-wise.
Forecasters had placed Kilkenny under a 'Status Yellow - Wind and Rain Warning' until 6pm today, but that warning has now been lifted.
Very blustery conditions are still expected in Kilkenny throughout the course of the day however and motorists and pedestrians are advised to take care when travelling outside.
