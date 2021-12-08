Storm Barra: Newpark Fen in Kilkenny remains inaccessible for certain groups

Picture: The Eastern Environs Community Group
The popular civic amenity of Newpark Fen remains storm-damaged and inaccessible for certain groups, according to the latest from the Eastern Environs Community Group.
"Take extra care as some fallen trees are blocking pathways," they stated today.
[Picture: The Eastern Environs Community Group]
"Loose impediments strewn about are a danger. Be aware that the walk is not accessible if you are infirm or if you are using a buggy."
Kilkenny Castle Park has also been closed until at least 2pm today as storm damage is cleared.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.