6-year-old Kilkenny student's art to feature on 2022 Texaco Children’s Calendar

‘House On A Hill With Trees’ by Daniel McGing
A prizewinning artwork by 6-year-old Kilkenny student Daniel McGing, from Bennettsbridge National School, has been chosen to illustrate the 2022 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar - just published.
One of 13 selected to illustrate the publication, his piece, entitled ‘House On A Hill With Trees’ (full instrutation below) will appear during the month of March and will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland during the coming year.
Winning a Special Merit Award in the 2021 competition, it was one of a number said by a competition adjudicator to illustrate perfectly the outstanding talent, creativity and imagination that many of our young artists possess and the important role schools have in encouraging and inspiring their students through art education.
Calendars are currently available through a select number of Texaco service stations and Texaco branded distributors countrywide and through Texoil, Valero’s own home heating oil division.
