78ft telecoms structure gets planning approval on outskirts of Kilkenny village

Telecoms tower (File Photo)
On Tower Ireland Limited have been granted planning permission for the construction of a 24 metres (78ft) telecommunication support structure at Cloghala, Dungarvan, County Kilkenny.
The structure will carry antennas, dishes and associated equipment.
Ground-based equipment cabinets, fencing and all associated site development works for wireless data and broadband services are included in the plans.
