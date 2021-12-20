Search

20 Dec 2021

Popular Kilkenny walking event returns this St Stephen's Day - all for a good cause!

Gathabawn Rural Development Group are delighted to welcome all walkers back this year on their annual St Stephen's Day Sponsored Walk.

Many people like to walk off the turkey and ham while meeting old and new friends at this annual event.

The route is of moderate grade with good footwear required.

Dogs are not allowed on the walks and Gathabawn Rural Development Group ask walkers to respect this as they rely on local landowners for access to this stunning landscape.

Walkers have 3 options:


Walk One is the 12km long with a 270m ascent through Gathabawn Loop; up the Cullahill Road, time 3 to 4 hours; across country roads wood and farmland.

Walk Two is the 7 km long Gathabawn Short Loop route which is similar and approximately 1.5 Hours. The first 2.5km are country roads after which the main cross-country Loop is re-joined.

Walk Three is an all-road loop from Gathabawn Village, up the Cullahill Road, through Coolcashin, Ballygooney, around to Foyle Bridge and back to Gathabawn. The walk is 6km, family/buggy friendly and takes approximately 1.5 Hours to complete.

Walks start from Gathabawn village between 11am and 12 noon with registration beforehand outside Mackey's Bar.

Hot soup will once again be available, free of charge to returning walkers by kind donation of Glanbia, Ballyragget.

Gathabawn Rural Development Group would like to thank all the landowners, sponsors, supporters and walkers over the years and wish everyone a Happy and Safe Christmas with an enjoyable walk to follow.

Funds raised this year will be donated to local charities including the Good Shepard Centre in Kilkenny.

For further details, visit the 'Gathabawn Rural Development Group' Facebook page.

