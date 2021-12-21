Looking for a booster jab before 2022? Click for Kilkenny walk-in clinic times

The Hub, Cillín Hill
As walk-in clinics for booster vaccines continue to be administered by the HSE, here are the dates and times for the Kilkenny centre at Cillín Hill in the run-up to Christmas and New Year:
Booster walk-ins for 40 years and older:
Monday 20 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Tuesday 21 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Wednesday 22 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Tuesday 28 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Wednesday 29 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Thursday 30 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Booster walk-ins for healthcare workers:
Monday 20 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Tuesday 21 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Wednesday 22 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Tuesday 28 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Wednesday 29 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Thursday 30 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:
Dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics are not being offered at this centre right now but you can register online to get an appointment.
O’Loughlin Gaels wing forward Evan Walsh fends off a tackle during the Leinster Junior Football semi-final. Pic: Mark Desmond
Award-winning folk artists John Francis Flynn opens December Sounds at St. Canice's Cathedral on Monday night as part of Yulefest Kilkenny. In aid of the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Fund and Cois Nore. Phot
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.