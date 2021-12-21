Twelve counties, including Kilkenny, have an average monthly rent of €1000+

File Photo
The average monthly rent rate in Kilkenny currently stands at €1,011 - according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).
Kilkenny first hit the €1,000 average monthly rent milestone in the previous RTB report for Q2 of this year.
The county is joined by Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Waterford and Wicklow with a monthly standardised average rent rate of at least €1,000.
For Carlow and Waterford, this is their first time on this list.
Nationally, the highest standardised average rent was in Dublin at €1,916 per month while the lowest monthly rents were in Leitrim at €731 per month.
