Kilkenny legend Richie Hogan shares amazing wedding snaps as he marries partner Anne

(Image: @Hogie88 on Instagram)
Decorated Kilkenny hurler Richie Hogan shared some incredible snaps from his wedding last weekend as he tied the knot with partner Anne Ryan.
Friends and family are clearly overjoyed in the pics Hogan uploaded to social media as the newly-wedded couple embraced following a joyous ceremony.
Richie and Anne went on to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of their chosen wedding venue, Kilshane House.
It was another day to remember for the Danesfort sharpshooter who has amassed seven All-Irelands, four All-Star awards and was Hurler of the Year in 2014.
