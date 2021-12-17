Search

17 Dec 2021

Major blow for Ballyhale as star forward loses suspension appeal ahead of Clough-Ballacolla Leinster final

Major blow for Ballyhale as star forward loses suspension appeal ahead of Clough-Ballacolla Leinster final

Ballyhale's Joe Cuddihy was sent off on a straight red card

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Ballyhale Shamrocks have been dealt a big blow ahead of their Leinster club hurling final with Clough Ballacolla on Sunday with the news that Joe Cuddihy has failed in his appeal to have the red card picked up against St Rynagh's in the semi final over-turned.

The wing forward clashed mad a rash challenge on wing back Matthew Maloney last Sunday in the first half in Tullamore and picked up a straight red card after making head high contact in the tackle with the Offaly man.

He had his appeal heard on Wednesday night but was un-successful and will miss the final now on Sunday. His blistering pace was causing St Rynagh's problems in that semi final and he was in excellent form right throughout the Kilkenny club championship.

With only six full days of a turnaround to the final, Ballyhale are also sweating on the fitness of Colin Fennelly, Evan Shefflin and Brian Butler, all of whom picked up knocks last Sunday.

Emotional Hyland on the crest of wave ahead of Leinster final

LEINSTER CLUB SENIOR HURLING FINAL PREVIEW

Clough Ballacolla through to Croke Park Leinster final after heroic display

LEINSTER CLUB SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media