No cheer for Callan as St Brigid's fall at the final hurdle

A strong second half saw the Presentation Thurles get one over Callan’s St Brigid’s College and lift the All-Ireland Junior B title.

A quick burst of 2-2 inside seven minutes helped the Tipperary school take a big step towards the silverware in Callan on St Patrick’s Day.

The Callan girls made a bright start and, after conceding the first point to Lucy Callanan, they stepped up the pace and took over. Points from Ciara O’Shea and captain Ava Brett, each one coming either side of Aisling O’Shea’s blistering goal, pushed Brigid’s into a commanding lead by the 13th minute (1-2 to 0-1).

The Pres tried to force their way back into the game, but found the Callan defence in impressive form. Thurles did claw back two points off the deficit through their captain Kate Ralph, but trailed by two at the break (1-2 to 0-3).

Now playing with the wind, the Pres were a different side on the restart. Pinning Callan back they turned up the pressure and rattled off a scoring run which tipped the game in their favour. They hit the lead when Lucy Callanan blasted home from point-blank range in the 34th minute, then reinforced their newfound advantage when Kate Ralph’s 38th minute 45 took a deflection off a Callan hurley and ended up in the net (2-5 to 1-2).

Brigid’s did their best to get back into the game, but couldn’t make their chances count. Elly Holland and Ciara O’Shea landed a free apiece, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Having survived a spell of Callan pressure the Pres kicked on and made the game safe in the closing stages. Rachel Ralph and Lucy Callanan picked off some good points for the winners, who finished with a flourish when sub Leanna Coppinger added another goal to seal victory.

SCORERS

Presentation Thurles: Lucy Callanan (1-3); Kate Ralph (1-2, 1-0 45); Leanna Coppinger (1-0); Emer Dwan, Rachel Ralph (0-1 each).

St Brigid’s Callan: Aisling O’Shea (1-0), Ciara O’Shea (0-2, 0-1 free), Elly Holland (0-1, free), Ava Brett (0-1).