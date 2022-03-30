Saints reign supreme in Kilkenny derby

A cool and composed performance saw the junior hurlers from St Kieran’s College get one over their city rivals the CBS on their way to the Leinster title.

The boys from the College Road were slick in their march to the crown, putting in a solid hour’s hurling at the James Stephens ground in Larchfield.

They had their work cut out though, as the CBS stunned them when they took an early lead. Full-forward Shane Culleton blasted the James’s Street school in front when he robbed goalkeeper Stephen Manogue of possession and steered a third minute drive to the net.

Rather than lose their cool, Kieran’s shrugged the goal off and set about exerting their influence on the game. The CBS didn’t score again until the 13th minute, when Billy Fitzpatrick converted a free - by that stage Timmy Kelly (2), Sean Hunt (2), Ben Phelan, Aaron McEvoy and Ed McDermott had all found their range and pushed Kieran’s into a commanding lead (0-7 to 1-1).

Boasting great strength in defence and midfield Kieran’s shut down the CBS attack for most of the half. Although Billy O’Neill pulled a point back through a 65, when McEvoy pounced on some defensive hesitation to slam the sliotar home the Saints were five points clear and cruising (1-7 to 1-2). They maintained that gap to the break, McEvoy replying to two good O’Neill and Culleton points to keep his side comfortably in front.

Although they played against the breeze in the second half Kieran’s managed to keep some distance between themselves and their rivals. With captain Jeff Neary and McEvoy keeping the scoreboard ticking over they were able to cancel out anything the CBS could muster. Billy O’Neill led the CBS charge with some scores from placed balls - his run included a free from inside his own half - but Kieran’s always had enough in reserve to keep their rivals at bay.

SCORERS

St Kieran’s College - Aaron McEvoy (1-12, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65); Timmy Kelly, Sean Hunt, Ed McDermott (0-2 each); Ben Phelan, Jeff Neary (0-1 each).

CBS Kilkenny - Billy O’Neill (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-2 65), Shane Culleton (1-1), Ryan Corcoran (0-2, 0-1 free), Mikey Stynes (0-2), Billy Fitzpatrick (0-1, free), Greg Kelly (0-1).