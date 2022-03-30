Search

30 Mar 2022

Saints reign supreme in Kilkenny derby

Kieran’s College 1-20, CBS Kilkenny 1-12

Kilkenny Sport

St Kieran's College beat CBS Kilkenny in the Leinster junior final

Reporter:

@KKPeopleSport

30 Mar 2022 6:24 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

A cool and composed performance saw the junior hurlers from St Kieran’s College get one over their city rivals the CBS on their way to the Leinster title.

The boys from the College Road were slick in their march to the crown, putting in a solid hour’s hurling at the James Stephens ground in Larchfield.

They had their work cut out though, as the CBS stunned them when they took an early lead. Full-forward Shane Culleton blasted the James’s Street school in front when he robbed goalkeeper Stephen Manogue of possession and steered a third minute drive to the net.

Rather than lose their cool, Kieran’s shrugged the goal off and set about exerting their influence on the game. The CBS didn’t score again until the 13th minute, when Billy Fitzpatrick converted a free - by that stage Timmy Kelly (2), Sean Hunt (2), Ben Phelan, Aaron McEvoy and Ed McDermott had all found their range and pushed Kieran’s into a commanding lead (0-7 to 1-1).

Boasting great strength in defence and midfield Kieran’s shut down the CBS attack for most of the half. Although Billy O’Neill pulled a point back through a 65, when McEvoy pounced on some defensive hesitation to slam the sliotar home the Saints were five points clear and cruising (1-7 to 1-2). They maintained that gap to the break, McEvoy replying to two good O’Neill and Culleton points to keep his side comfortably in front.

Although they played against the breeze in the second half Kieran’s managed to keep some distance between themselves and their rivals. With captain Jeff Neary and McEvoy keeping the scoreboard ticking over they were able to cancel out anything the CBS could muster. Billy O’Neill led the CBS charge with some scores from placed balls - his run included a free from inside his own half - but Kieran’s always had enough in reserve to keep their rivals at bay.

See next week’s Kilkenny People for full report

SCORERS

St Kieran’s College - Aaron McEvoy (1-12, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65); Timmy Kelly, Sean Hunt, Ed McDermott (0-2 each); Ben Phelan, Jeff Neary (0-1 each).

CBS Kilkenny - Billy O’Neill (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-2 65), Shane Culleton (1-1), Ryan Corcoran (0-2, 0-1 free), Mikey Stynes (0-2), Billy Fitzpatrick (0-1, free), Greg Kelly (0-1).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media