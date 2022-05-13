Celebrate Bike Week with Callan Cycling Club!

The forecast is for sun and fun, this weekend, as groups across Kilkenny celebrate Bike Week!

Excitement is mounting in Callan as the local cycling club prepares to host its very first cycling event as part of the festivities!



This Sunday, Callan Cycling Club invite all cyclists to come to the town for what is a perfect introduction to cycling ‘sportives’.

The event will suit all cyclists - from those who regularly cycle the roads of the county with friends and clubmates, to those of us who like a leisurely, short cycle on a sunny day.



Sunday’s cycle will start at the Fair Green in Callan and you have a choice of two routes - the longer route is 40km in length with a shorter route option of 13km if you’d prefer a quick cycle.



As part of the day everyone taking part can get their bike checked over before they set off and there will be breakdown assistance along the route, just incase!

If you’re not the most experienced of cyclist you’ll be glad to know that Sunday’s route has been designed to be as flat as possible!



Everyone who takes part is invited along to Callan Parish Hall afterwards for refreshments.



Callan Cycling Club would love to see as many people as possible taking part on Sunday. Members are an enthusiastic, friendly group who are always delighted to welcome new members, of all abilities. Club members get together a few times a week for training rides, as well as the always-popular Sunday coffee spin!

What better than a cycle and chat with a stop for cake and a cuppa!



It’s not just road cycling the club like to get involved in. During lockdown Callan Cycling Club joined up with the off-road mountain bike club, Kilkenny Collective. Great fun for young and old, the club members are excited about this new aspect of their activities.



If you’re interested in joining the club, a fun trip to take part in an event in Ireland or abroad could be in your future!

Not only do Callan Cycling Club members take part in sportives held by the other cycling clubs in Kilkenny, in the past year they have travelled to take part in the Ring of Kerry and the Tour of Beara. One group even took on the challenge of a week-long cycle from Mizen Head to Malin head!

Members have also hopped on their bikes to cycle in Spain and Italy!



If you would like to take part in Sunday’s cycle online registration is open until Saturday CLICK HERE or you can enter at Callan Parish Hall on the day.

See the route map below.



Callan Cycling Club is grateful for the support of Cycling Ireland, Cycle Kilkenny and Kilkenny County Council in the organisation of this Bike Week event.