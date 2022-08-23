Kilkenny trainers among the winners in the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

The Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby got underway at Shelbourne Park over the weekend and the

biggest competition in Irish Greyhound Racing did not disappoint.

Running over two nights in the Dublin venue, the opening round provided an exciting mix of big

finishes, impressive displays, a few shocks and above all hugely competitive racing.

Honour of going fastest in the opening round went to Good Cody as he came home in front in a

brilliant 29.25 on Friday night.

Mooncoin trainer Peter Cronin recorded a tremendous treble on Friday night, while on Saturday

night it was trainer Patrick Guilfoyle who recorded a trio of wins with Explosive Boy, Magical Kuba

and Wi Can Dream.

For many it was the Pat Buckley trained Ballinabola Ed, owned by Wexford’s Brendan Murphy, who

provided the display of the night on Saturday night, beating his kennel companion and last year’s

runner-up Singalong Sally, in a thrilling race.

Heat 1 - FLIES IN OPENER

As predicted, Mustang Jet made the perfect start to the Derby when racing to a facile success for

handler Dolores Ruth and owners Sean Bourke and Paul Horig.

Toolmaker Wilde did edge inwards from trap five in the early yards and this left room for Mustang

Jet to get into top stride.

It was needed, however, as there was a line of dogs on his inner. Mustang Jet displayed great

determination to drive the corner, causing some crowding in the middle of the track. It meant that

the son of Droopys Jet and Mustang Kay Cee entered the back straight with a clear advantage over

Cryptopunk and increased his lead to the third turn.

Own Spice stayed on well to grab second on the line but Mustang Jet was too good for his rivals as

he emerged a facile four and a half length winner in 29.43. Cryptopunk was a half lengths further

adrift in third, while fourth went to Toolmaker Wilde.

Heat 2 – RAVEN TOO HOT TO HANDLE

Tullig Raven may have been having just his fourth career outings but he couldn’t have been any

more impressive in Heat 2 as he shook off an early bump to make virtually every yard.

The Pat Buckley trained son of Droopys Sydney and Hail Cleopatra broke fastest and rode a bump

from Kingdom Bound in the opening strides to lead into the turn.

Once doing so he displayed real power to ease right away in the second half of the contest. Owned

by the Foots In The Door Syndicate, Tullig Raven raced clear of his rivals on the run in to eventually

cross the line eight lengths clear in a very quick 29.38. Kingdom Bound was second with Flying

Honours staying on strongly a length adrift in third. Sign On Rocket was fourth.

Heat 3 – TED BACK TO WINNING WAYS

The Peter Cronin trained All About Ted (Kinloch Brae/ Enable) may have been a distant second in the

betting to One Time Only but the 2021 Derby finalist returned to winning ways with an encouraging

display of front running.

One Time Only came away well from trap three but immediately found traffic as he edged inwards.

This left Willie Rigney and Richard Brown’s All About Ted to lead the field on the outside of the track.

Clampett Danny initially gave chase but One Time Only moved with real purpose down the back

straight to go second. All About Ted wasn’t getting away at the head of affairs but One Time Only

was never going to pick him up.

Instead, Killeacle Phelps came with a massive run to grab second in the closing yards but All About

Ted stayed on for a confidence-building length and a half victory in 29.73. One Time Only was two

lengths away in third with Clampett Danny fourth.

Heat 4 – ROCKET GETS LOOSE FOR SHEA

Shea Campbell’s Stefans Rocket may have been a big price to win heat four but there was nothing

lucky about his success as bettered oaks champion Raha Mofo on the turn before going on to

dominate thereafter.

Raha Mofo flew from five and seemed likely to lead the field around the corner but as she wobbled

on the bend, the rapidly advancing Stefans Rocket flew up her inner to assume control. Running a

tremendous corner, Stefans Rocket opened up what was to be a decisive advantage.

Ringabella Boy did show pace to challenge in second but he ultimately couldn’t contain Savana hero,

who after a slow start, recovered to go second at the third turn. Stefans Rocket was on his way to a

fine victory, however. The son of Ballymac Vic and Avongate Nova went on to see off Savana Hero by

four lengths in 29.62. Ringabella Boy was third, two lengths further back. Raha Mofo failed by just a

head to claim automatic qualification although there is a strong chance she will progress.

Heat 5 – ANNIE COMPLETES AN ALL ABOUT DOUBLE

Part Blake was a red-hot favourite to come home in front in heat five and all seemed to be going to

plan when he came away racing to lead into the turn.

All About Annie (All About Ya/ Enable) had other ideas, however, as she never let the leader get too

far clear before storming home to complete a quick double for Willie Rigney and Peter Cronin.

Scooby Duchess actually provided the opposition to Part Blake in the early stages, actually slipping

up the leader’s inside around the opening two bends. Part Blake asserted once again as they entered

the back straight but he could never shake off his pursuers, Scooby Duchess and All About Annie.

It was clear as they turned for home that Part Blake was running on empty. Scooby Duchess began

to make her move on the inside of the track, while All About Annie stayed wide to launch her

challenge. Predictably, All About Annie, who stays further than 550yds, finished fastest and came

storming home to win by two lengths from Scooby Duchess with Part Blake another half length back

in third. The winner, who is a half-sister to All About Ted, stopped the clock in 29.75. Hanover

Phantom was a close fourth and seems likely to progress as a fastest fourth place finisher.

Heat 6 – WELL DONE TO WELL MET

There was plenty happening in heat six with the big two in the market, Romeo Magico and The Other

Kobe both fluffing their lines at traps.

The latter, in particular, had no chance when stumbling out.

English Derby Romeo Magico also missed the start to race fifth into the bend but recovered

wonderfully well to qualify in a close second. But Laurence Jones had Well Met (Ballymac Best/

Corduff Flame) well-primed and he displayed plenty of pace to come home in front.

Gortkelly Nestor went up fastest from trap six but Well Met slipped up his inside on the corner to

lead as they enter the back straight. Romeo Magico moved up the gears down the back straight,

cutting through the pack to go second on the third turn.

Well Met continued to stride on and he comfortably contained the best efforts of Romeo Magico to

emerge a three parts of a length winner in 29.77. Patient Crusader ran well to grab third, two lengths

away. Gortkelly Nestor was fourth.

Heat 7 – BRILLIANT CODY GOES FAST

The first three in heat seven all ran exceptionally well but the plaudits will rightly go to the winner Good

Cody as he posted a fastest of the night 29.25.

The Pat Guilfoyle trained star, who won both the Irish Sprint Cup and Kingdom Derby in 2021,

displayed awesome early speed to dictate from the start but also enough stamina to hold the

persistent challenge of Ballymac Finn and Priceless Jet.

Two and a half lengths clear into the back straight, Good Cody was always in control but Ballymac

Finn really put it up to him in the second half of the contest. Closing to within two lengths around

the last two bends, Ballymac Finn was pressing Good Cody as they turned for home but the leader

was in no mood to surrender his advantage.

Staying on well, Good Cody proved that he stays the 550yd trip by containing Ballymac Finn by a

length. Priceless Jet ran a very encouraging race in third, just two and a half lengths adrift. There was

a further four length gap to Conamara in fourth.

Heat 8 – CALVN OBLIGES FOR ODDS-ON PUNTERS

Coolavanny Calvn became the fourth odds-on winner on the card when overcoming a tardy start to

win heat eight for Basil and Bernadette Holian.

Bulletfromagun lived up to his name when flying from the outside box but couldn’t contain the early

speed of Coolavanny Calvn who flew up the fence to challenge on the corner.

Moving to the front before the second bend, the Michael O’Donovan trained Coolavanny Calvn was

always in control thereafter although Bulletfromagun did run a big race in defeat, never letting the

leader get away on him.

At the finish, Coolavanny Calvn (Droopys Sydney/Coolavanny Royce) had two lengths to spare in

29.59. Da Bold Freddie ran an encouraging race in third, finishing just two lengths further adrift.

Skywalker Barry was fourth.

Heat 9 – A HAT TRICK FOR PETER

Peter Cronin certainly had a night to remember. Not only did All About Ted and All About Annie win,

but Decs Guinness (Droopys Sydney/ Coolaavanny Ella) also came home in front in heat nine,

completing a hat trick for Cronin.

Incredibly, all three wore the stripes of six.

Declan Landy’s Decs Guinness displayed his trademark early speed to clear the field on the outside

of the track but he was under pressure throughout with Kilcolgan Zeus slipping around second.

As expected, Kilcolgan Zeus began to bridge the gap when they hit the third turn and seemed certain

to come through and win when Decs Guinness swung wide off the final turn but the long-time leader

had other plans.

Despite the best efforts of Kilcolgan Zeus, Decs Guinness rallied in the closing yards to contain his

rival by a short head in 29.78. Emilys Jet, a kennel companion to the winner, was three lengths away

in third with Ringthemoon fourth.

Heat 10 – HOFFA STRUTTS HIS STUFF

One of the joint favourites with sponsors Boylesports ahead of the start of the Derby, Coolavanny

Hoffa did little to disappoint his many admirers in heat 10.

Showing exceptional early speed, the Michael O’Donovan trained son of Droopys Sydney and

Coolavanny Ella, who is a brother to the previous heat winner Decs Guinness, was utterly dominant.

Showing stunning early speed, Mark O’Donovan’s star built a near five length lead into the bend.

Once doing so the June ’10 whelp was never under any pressure as he coasted home a facile six

length winner in 29.56.

Carrauntoohil, despite running off the opening turn, was second throughout, finishing six lengths

adrift. Storys Cashout was just a head back in third. Millridge Bryce was fourth.

Heat 11 – NICE RUN FROM DROOOPYS

Droopy Nice One and Kildare served up a tremendous finish to heat 11 with the former just collaring

her rival on the line.

Kildare was having his first start since running up the English Derby and he looked short of a run as

he was piked up late.

Despite edging inwards in the opening strides, Kildare quickly straightened up to challenge the fast-

starting Disco Pants into the corner. Running a wonderful bend, Kildare moved to the front and

attempted to put the race beyond the grasp of his rivals.

Droopys Nice One wasn’t to be shaken, however. The Murt Leahy trained star who was a close third

into the turn moved second early on the back straight and set her sights on the leader. There was

three lengths between the pair at halfway but it was obvious they were going to battle out the

finish.

As they swung for home, it was clear Droopys Nice One was closing. John Coleman’s daughter of

Droopys Sydney and Droopys Dance was motoring and she powered up the straight to deny Kildare

in a desperate finish. Droopys Nice One took the verdict by a head in 29.67. Disco Pants was two

lengths adrift in third with Ballymac Drama fourth.

Heat 12 – ROXY ROLLS IN

Benalmadena Roxy has long been a talented performer and she ran well to claim the penultimate

heat on the card or Stephen Pennel and Kevin Loughnane.

Ardfert Josie shot from trap three to lead early but Benalmadena Roxy shot up her inside on the

corner to take charge.

Irelands Own pressed her down the back straight but Benalmadena Roxy was always containing that

rival. Both Barefoot Supreme and Ballymore Border, who dominated the betting, began to close but

Benalmadena Roxy I always a tough nut to crack when on the bunny.

The daughter of Dorotas Woo Hoo and Cabra Roxy maintained a strong gallop to the line to see off

the fast-finishing Barefoot Supremo by a length and a half in 29.97. Irelands Own was just a short

had away in third and Ballymore Border another half lengths back.

Heat 13 – LIFE’S A BEACH

There was plenty happening in the final heat as warm favourite Swords Rex stumbled slightly at

traps before finishing traffic.

It left the contest wide open but ultimately, the old warrior that is Beach Avenue was too close to

the pace.

As you would expect, the Paul Hennessy trained Beach Avenue came with a withering run in the

second half of the contest to claim the seventeenth victory of his long illustrious career. The reserve

Dromrich Bula led the field into the corner from trap one and held up both Cu Mochua and

Fernandes in the process.

Fernandes mastered the early pace setter at halfway and, for a brief moment, seemed a likely

winner. But Beach Avenue was now clear of the back markers and motoring in third. Most knew

what was going to happen. As strong as Fernandes is, Beach Avenue is the biggest finisher in the

business and he flew into the third turn to sit on the heels of the leader.

Turning for home, Beach Avenue switched wide before turning on the afterburners. Pat Healy’s

brilliant son of Laughil Blake and Cats Belle flew up the straight to collar Fernandes before going on

to score by a length in 29.71. Cu Mochua ran on well to collar Swords Rex on the line for third.

Heat 14 – KOKORO TAKES OFF FROM HALFWAY

It been evident for a number of weeks that Corn Cuchulainn champion Crafty Kokoro is beginning to

reach the peak of her powers.

This was certainly clear in the opening heat of the night as she came home a wide margin winner

over warm favourite Bockos Crystal.

Ballygraigue Jim broke fastest to lead in the early yards but Cushioe Concorde, Brynoffa Jenson and

Bockos Crystal displayed the best pace to challenge into the bend. Importantly, Crafty Koko was just

behind the trio.

Switching wide to avoid traffic, Crafty Kokoro moved third as Bockos Crystal moved upsides Cushie

Concorde off the second turn. It was here that Peter Divilly’s Crafty Kokoro switched back onto the

fence to mount her challenge.

Showing massive pace down the back straight, she slipped through on the fence to lead the field by

the third turn and, once doing so, was never under any threat. Pulling right away, the daughter of

Droopys Sydney and Cockyorconfident emerged a facile seven length scorer in 29.71. Bockos Crystal

was second with Cushie Concorde another length adrift in third.

Heat 15 – BOBSLEIGH SKATES IN

It was easy to describe heat 15 with Bobsleigh Dream breaking fastest, making every inch and

stretching clear of her rivals in mighty impressive fashion to record a fast 29.33.

Willy Joe Murphy’s recent Tipperary Cup champion was certainly in no mood for hanging around.

Gaa Gaa Carla gave chase for 545yds but was collared late by the fast finishing Hoodoo Brown.

Bobsleigh Dream was in a league of her own, however. The Pat Buckley trained daughter of Droopys

Sydney and Bobsleigh jet crossed the line ten lengths clear of Hoodoo Brown who, in turn, had a

length to spare over Gaa Gaa Carla.

Heat 16 – SYDNEY SETS A STRONG GALLOP

Galloping Sydney came in for sustained support ahead of heat 16 and it was inspired as he held on

for a narrow success over the fast finishing Tommy Too Many.

It was actually the latter that broke fastest to challenge for the early lead alongside the favourite

Maries Wedding.

Galloping Sydney, in contrast, slightly stumbled out of traps but displayed superb early dash along

the fence to join and head the front two at this point. Pushing Maries Wedding out of his way, the

Graham Holland trained son of Droopys Sydney and Mags Image increased his advantage into the

back straight.

While Maries Wedding and Tommy Too Many attempted to recover from the bump, Droopys Gravy

shot through on the fence to go second. he remained second to the third turn where Tommy Too

many arrived with a rush, switching inside Maries Wedding to go third before moving past Droopys

Gravy off the final turn. In a tremendous finish, Galloping Sydney dug deep to score for Una Creed,

holding off the gallant Tommy Too Many by a neck in 29.66. Droopys Gravy was two lengths away in

third with Maries Wedding just a further neck back.

Heat 17 – BOCKO COMPLETES HOLLAND DOUBLE

Bockos Budsit made it two heats wins on the bounce for Graham Holland when justifying favouritism

in heat 17.

A flying start from trap six aided his claims but the Race of Champions winner was pushed hard by

the exciting Velasco to the third turn.

The latter gave Bockos Budsit a start but flew up the fence to join him on the corner and may have

led briefly at the second turn. Bockos Budsit carried all his momentum into the back straight,

however, and was soon back in front. Velasco attempted to stay with him and did so until the third

turn where Bockos Budsit kicked on.

Bev Lochead’s very classy son of Laughil Blake and Matts Monica stayed on well to beat the fast-

finishing Storys Peewee by three and a half lengths in 29.40. Velasco, despite fading home, held off

Droopys Rocket by a short head to finish third, a length behind the runner-up.

Heat 18 – MONEYBAGS IS FLAMING

Flaminmoneybags has been a dream for his owners the Two Laois, Four Kilkenny Syndicate, and he

continued his remarkable run of form to claim a tremendous trap to line success in heat 18.

This was effectively won at traps with the son of Laughil Blake and Killaheen Queen shooting from

trap two to lead from the start.

Ballymac Run was first to give chase but she had to give way to the advancing Macho Pride on the

corner. The latter then had to check heels off the second turn leaving Flaminmoneybags to race clear

down the back straight.

Ballymac Run came with a big charge to the third turn and looked a serious threat but

Flaminmoneybags sees out the 550yds strongly and he emerged a comfortable scorer by two and a

half lengths in 29.56. Ballymac Run was second with Macho Pride two lengths away in third. Hello

Hammond flew home to finish just a half length fourth and progressed as one of the fastest fourth

placed finishers.

Heat 19 – EXPLOSIVE DENIES WARRIOR IN A THRILLER

Explosive Boy and Born Warrior served up a brilliant finish to heat 19 with the former just outstaying

his rival, although both came out of the contest with great credit.

Cricket Score and Skywalker Cilla were actually the fastest into stride with both flying from the

boxes. The Pat Guilfoyle trained Explosive Boy was a little flat-footed by his standards, while Born

Warrior was probably even slower at boxes.

The long run to the corner made all the difference, however. Explosive Boy flew up the fence to

show in front briefly but Born Warrior took off and ran a brilliant bend to move on. Once entering

the back straight clear of their rivals, this was a two-dog contest.

Born Warrior hit halfway with two and a half lengths in hand on Explosive Boy but one suspected

this contest was far from over. The gap remained unchanged to the final turn, at which point the

complexion of the race began to change.

Born Warrior drifted off the final bend, leaving the door open for Explosive Boy. Sensing his chance,

Cheryl Sutcliffe’s reigning Dog of the Year started to close on Born Warrior. In a dramatic finish,

Explosive Boy got up in the final strides to deny Born Warrior by a head in 29.64. Skywalker Cilla

stayed on well to get the better of Beepers Chris for third a further four lengths adrift.

Heat 20 – SYDNEY OBLIGES IN FINE STYLE

Nominated by many as the banker of the round from a near-perfect draw on the fence, Kilgraney

Sydney certainly didn’t disappoint in heat 20, although his many followers would have been hoping

for a slightly faster start.

Instead Crafty Bonanza and Ross Dame went up in front. Kilgraney Sydney was soon on the case,

however. Showing superb early dash, the Thomas Buggy trained star forced his two rivals out of the

way on the corner to move into a clear advantage.

Pulling right away down the back straight, the result was a mere formality. Mary Buggy’s star tracker

went on to score by nine and a half lengths in 29.64. Ross Dame actually ran an incredible race to

finish runner-up. After being knocked back to fifth, he flew down the back straight to go second on

the third turn. Sunshine Dream was another length adrift in third.

Heat 21 – KUBA TOO QUICK IN A BELTER

Heat 21 turned into an absolutely belting contest with four greyhounds on top of each other going

into the third turn.

Iso Fantastic was fastest into stride and held a narrow lead into the turn but he was pressed on both

sides by Twoinarow in four and Magical Kuba in six. Ballymac Leon was just behind the trio in fourth.

By the second turn Twoinarow and Iso Fantastic were disputing the lead with the Westwell Racing

Club Syndicate owned Magical Kuba in third after steering a wide path around the opening two

bends. He wasn’t third for long, however. Showing massive back straight pace, the Pat Guilfoyle

trained son of Magical Bale and Impact Miami hit the front before halfway.

Twoinarow, Iso Fantastic and Ballymac Leon were all still pitching into the third turn but Magical

Kuba is very strong and, despite running wide off the final turn, he contained the best efforts of

Twoinarow to win by three parts of a length in 29.53. Iso Fantastic ran a great race in third, just two

lengths further back, while fourth spot went to Ballymac Leon who progressed as one of the fastest

fourths.

Heat 22 – ZETTE CLAIMS A HEART-WARMING SUCCESS

Athlacca Zette was contesting his third Irish Derby when lining out in heat 22 and, despite turning

four years of age last month, he’s clearly as good as ever for owner Noel Neenan.

The son of Pat C Sabbath and Athlacca Charm was just 4-1 to come out on top and his followers were

rewarded.

In what looked one of the most competitive contests of the round, Athlacca Zette was sharpest in

the opening yards, getting the better of Ballymac Bronze and Scooby Prince into the turn.

Once squeezing around in front, he was always going to be very hard to stop. Ballymac Bronze

emerged a close second and pressed hard down the far side but there was denying Athlacca Zette.

The sprightly veteran emerged a tremendous winner, holding the strong finish of Callaway Masters

by a length in 29.80. Ballymac Bronze was two lengths away in third with Droopys Gloss fourth.

Heat 23 – LAD LOWERS VINCENZOS COLOURS

Heat 23 was on paper amongst the hottest opening round heats and it produced a great contest

with 575yd record holder Sentimental Lad once again showing his immense pace and power to get

the better of Vincenzo, who lost nothing in defeat.

The duo were almost side by side into the corner with Sentimental lad holding a narrow advantage.

The pair bumped on the bend, forcing Vincenzo momentarily missing a stride. It saw Sentimental Lad

drive around in front and effectively ensure success.

Ballymac Fairone was third with Droopy Nextone fourth but both were always going to struggle to

get to the leaders. Vincenzo flew down the back straight to challenge on the heels of Sentimental

Lad into the third turn but, given his power, the leader was always going to kick again.

Owned by Michael and Eimear Heeney, Sentimental Lad (Droopys Jet/ Vigorous Hilary) duly powered

home to emerge a two and a half length winner over Vincenzo in 29.48. Droopys Nextone absolutely

flew home to finish just two lengths away in third with Ballymac Fairone fourth. It was a big run by

the winner and the runner-up and both could go deep into the classic on this evidence.

Heat 24 – WI COMPLETES A DREAM FOR LARS AND ANITA

Juvenile Classic champion Wi Can Dream returned to winning ways with a professional display of

front running in heat 24, handing Pat Guilfoyle a third winner on the night following the successes of

Explosive Boy and Magical Kuba.

This was never really a contest once Wi Can Dream took up the running into the corner. Annagh

Bailey turned second and Kilgraney Clang third but neither could land a telling blow. Wi Can Dream

maintained a strong gallop throughout to run out a tremendous winner by three lengths in 29.62.

Annagh Bailey ran well in second with Kilgraney Clang a further three lengths adrift in third.

Whether Wi Can Dream had won or not, he was fulfilling a dream for Swedish owners, long time

greyhound racing enthusiasts, Lars and Anita Wicander. By even having a runner in the Derby, their

dreams came true so one can only imagine how it felt for the couple to record a winner. They can

now look forward to their charge stepping up on that form.

Heat 25 – STUNNING ED LAYS DOWN A MARKER

Ballinabola Ed dwelt in traps, was well off the pace after five strides but somehow sent out the

clearest possible warning to his Derby rivals in heat 25 that he remains the greyhound to beat in the

Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby.

There were literal gasps from across the greyhound racing world as Ballinabola Ed gave his kennel

companion Singalong Sally a large head-start before hunting her down to emerge a brilliant winner.

It wasn’t the first time during his career that the brilliant son of Confident Rankin and Dolls Lady had

left commentators grasping for superlatives but even by his own high standards, this was truly

incredible.

The 2021 Derby runner-up Singalong Sally shot from the inside box to dictate from the opening strides.

Her any followers would have been feeling good as she remained clear into the turn. In contrast,

Ballinabola Ed missed the start completely and was a bad fifth in the early yards.

Even his most loyal supporters would have been feeling the heat but the Pat Buckley trained star

had plenty up his sleeve. Showing exceptional early dash and running the most incredible turn,

Ballinabola Ed hit the second bend two lengths behind his kennel companion.

Suddenly, it was a two-dog contest but such was the pace and momentum of Ballinabola Ed that he

closed the gap with considerable ease. Shooting up the inside of Singalong Sally just after halfway,

he finally bettered his rival on the third turn.

Maintaining his fluent gallop to the line, the sensationally fast Ballinabola Ed emerged a length

winner over the rallying Singalong Sally in 29.62. It may not have been the fastest time of the Derby

but it was clearly one of the standout performances. If he does find his trapping bots in the coming

weeks, his rivals better watch out.

Droopys Edison may have been a further three lengths adrift at the line but ran a very encouraging

race in third. He will come on considerably for the run.

Heat 26 – PRO AM PLEASES

Denis Murphy’s Callaway Pro Am is a very promising young greyhound and his many qualities were

on show in the final heat of the round as he led early to comfortably see off Clona Blu and Bockos

Leah.

Bockos Leah may have just show in front for the opening fifty yards but Callaway Pro Am edged up

her inner to lead the field into the turn. Bockos Leah did turn second but Clona Blu started to shift

through the gears to emerge the greatest threat to the leader into the third turn. Callaway Pro Am

was always going to be a tough nut to crack, however.

A strong running won of Skywalker Farloe and Bottle Of Banter, the Owen McKenna trained puppy

kicked again of the final turn to eventually hit the line two lengths clear of Clona Blu in 29.64. Bockos

Leah stayed on well to finish just a head adrift in third.

The second round of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby will be held on Friday.