Kilkenny trainers among the winners in the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

Sarah Kinsella (BoyleSports) presents the heat winners trophy to Katelyn Leahy (daughter of trainer Murt Leahy) with Droopys Nice One. Also included are Stevie Dunne and Paddy Coss
The Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby got underway at Shelbourne Park over the weekend and the
biggest competition in Irish Greyhound Racing did not disappoint.
Running over two nights in the Dublin venue, the opening round provided an exciting mix of big
finishes, impressive displays, a few shocks and above all hugely competitive racing.
Honour of going fastest in the opening round went to Good Cody as he came home in front in a
brilliant 29.25 on Friday night.
Mooncoin trainer Peter Cronin recorded a tremendous treble on Friday night, while on Saturday
night it was trainer Patrick Guilfoyle who recorded a trio of wins with Explosive Boy, Magical Kuba
and Wi Can Dream.
For many it was the Pat Buckley trained Ballinabola Ed, owned by Wexford’s Brendan Murphy, who
provided the display of the night on Saturday night, beating his kennel companion and last year’s
runner-up Singalong Sally, in a thrilling race.
Heat 1 - FLIES IN OPENER
As predicted, Mustang Jet made the perfect start to the Derby when racing to a facile success for
handler Dolores Ruth and owners Sean Bourke and Paul Horig.
Toolmaker Wilde did edge inwards from trap five in the early yards and this left room for Mustang
Jet to get into top stride.
It was needed, however, as there was a line of dogs on his inner. Mustang Jet displayed great
determination to drive the corner, causing some crowding in the middle of the track. It meant that
the son of Droopys Jet and Mustang Kay Cee entered the back straight with a clear advantage over
Cryptopunk and increased his lead to the third turn.
Own Spice stayed on well to grab second on the line but Mustang Jet was too good for his rivals as
he emerged a facile four and a half length winner in 29.43. Cryptopunk was a half lengths further
adrift in third, while fourth went to Toolmaker Wilde.
Heat 2 – RAVEN TOO HOT TO HANDLE
Tullig Raven may have been having just his fourth career outings but he couldn’t have been any
more impressive in Heat 2 as he shook off an early bump to make virtually every yard.
The Pat Buckley trained son of Droopys Sydney and Hail Cleopatra broke fastest and rode a bump
from Kingdom Bound in the opening strides to lead into the turn.
Once doing so he displayed real power to ease right away in the second half of the contest. Owned
by the Foots In The Door Syndicate, Tullig Raven raced clear of his rivals on the run in to eventually
cross the line eight lengths clear in a very quick 29.38. Kingdom Bound was second with Flying
Honours staying on strongly a length adrift in third. Sign On Rocket was fourth.
Heat 3 – TED BACK TO WINNING WAYS
The Peter Cronin trained All About Ted (Kinloch Brae/ Enable) may have been a distant second in the
betting to One Time Only but the 2021 Derby finalist returned to winning ways with an encouraging
display of front running.
One Time Only came away well from trap three but immediately found traffic as he edged inwards.
This left Willie Rigney and Richard Brown’s All About Ted to lead the field on the outside of the track.
Clampett Danny initially gave chase but One Time Only moved with real purpose down the back
straight to go second. All About Ted wasn’t getting away at the head of affairs but One Time Only
was never going to pick him up.
Instead, Killeacle Phelps came with a massive run to grab second in the closing yards but All About
Ted stayed on for a confidence-building length and a half victory in 29.73. One Time Only was two
lengths away in third with Clampett Danny fourth.
Heat 4 – ROCKET GETS LOOSE FOR SHEA
Shea Campbell’s Stefans Rocket may have been a big price to win heat four but there was nothing
lucky about his success as bettered oaks champion Raha Mofo on the turn before going on to
dominate thereafter.
Raha Mofo flew from five and seemed likely to lead the field around the corner but as she wobbled
on the bend, the rapidly advancing Stefans Rocket flew up her inner to assume control. Running a
tremendous corner, Stefans Rocket opened up what was to be a decisive advantage.
Ringabella Boy did show pace to challenge in second but he ultimately couldn’t contain Savana hero,
who after a slow start, recovered to go second at the third turn. Stefans Rocket was on his way to a
fine victory, however. The son of Ballymac Vic and Avongate Nova went on to see off Savana Hero by
four lengths in 29.62. Ringabella Boy was third, two lengths further back. Raha Mofo failed by just a
head to claim automatic qualification although there is a strong chance she will progress.
Heat 5 – ANNIE COMPLETES AN ALL ABOUT DOUBLE
Part Blake was a red-hot favourite to come home in front in heat five and all seemed to be going to
plan when he came away racing to lead into the turn.
All About Annie (All About Ya/ Enable) had other ideas, however, as she never let the leader get too
far clear before storming home to complete a quick double for Willie Rigney and Peter Cronin.
Scooby Duchess actually provided the opposition to Part Blake in the early stages, actually slipping
up the leader’s inside around the opening two bends. Part Blake asserted once again as they entered
the back straight but he could never shake off his pursuers, Scooby Duchess and All About Annie.
It was clear as they turned for home that Part Blake was running on empty. Scooby Duchess began
to make her move on the inside of the track, while All About Annie stayed wide to launch her
challenge. Predictably, All About Annie, who stays further than 550yds, finished fastest and came
storming home to win by two lengths from Scooby Duchess with Part Blake another half length back
in third. The winner, who is a half-sister to All About Ted, stopped the clock in 29.75. Hanover
Phantom was a close fourth and seems likely to progress as a fastest fourth place finisher.
Heat 6 – WELL DONE TO WELL MET
There was plenty happening in heat six with the big two in the market, Romeo Magico and The Other
Kobe both fluffing their lines at traps.
The latter, in particular, had no chance when stumbling out.
English Derby Romeo Magico also missed the start to race fifth into the bend but recovered
wonderfully well to qualify in a close second. But Laurence Jones had Well Met (Ballymac Best/
Corduff Flame) well-primed and he displayed plenty of pace to come home in front.
Gortkelly Nestor went up fastest from trap six but Well Met slipped up his inside on the corner to
lead as they enter the back straight. Romeo Magico moved up the gears down the back straight,
cutting through the pack to go second on the third turn.
Well Met continued to stride on and he comfortably contained the best efforts of Romeo Magico to
emerge a three parts of a length winner in 29.77. Patient Crusader ran well to grab third, two lengths
away. Gortkelly Nestor was fourth.
Heat 7 – BRILLIANT CODY GOES FAST
The first three in heat seven all ran exceptionally well but the plaudits will rightly go to the winner Good
Cody as he posted a fastest of the night 29.25.
The Pat Guilfoyle trained star, who won both the Irish Sprint Cup and Kingdom Derby in 2021,
displayed awesome early speed to dictate from the start but also enough stamina to hold the
persistent challenge of Ballymac Finn and Priceless Jet.
Two and a half lengths clear into the back straight, Good Cody was always in control but Ballymac
Finn really put it up to him in the second half of the contest. Closing to within two lengths around
the last two bends, Ballymac Finn was pressing Good Cody as they turned for home but the leader
was in no mood to surrender his advantage.
Staying on well, Good Cody proved that he stays the 550yd trip by containing Ballymac Finn by a
length. Priceless Jet ran a very encouraging race in third, just two and a half lengths adrift. There was
a further four length gap to Conamara in fourth.
Heat 8 – CALVN OBLIGES FOR ODDS-ON PUNTERS
Coolavanny Calvn became the fourth odds-on winner on the card when overcoming a tardy start to
win heat eight for Basil and Bernadette Holian.
Bulletfromagun lived up to his name when flying from the outside box but couldn’t contain the early
speed of Coolavanny Calvn who flew up the fence to challenge on the corner.
Moving to the front before the second bend, the Michael O’Donovan trained Coolavanny Calvn was
always in control thereafter although Bulletfromagun did run a big race in defeat, never letting the
leader get away on him.
At the finish, Coolavanny Calvn (Droopys Sydney/Coolavanny Royce) had two lengths to spare in
29.59. Da Bold Freddie ran an encouraging race in third, finishing just two lengths further adrift.
Skywalker Barry was fourth.
Heat 9 – A HAT TRICK FOR PETER
Peter Cronin certainly had a night to remember. Not only did All About Ted and All About Annie win,
but Decs Guinness (Droopys Sydney/ Coolaavanny Ella) also came home in front in heat nine,
completing a hat trick for Cronin.
Incredibly, all three wore the stripes of six.
Declan Landy’s Decs Guinness displayed his trademark early speed to clear the field on the outside
of the track but he was under pressure throughout with Kilcolgan Zeus slipping around second.
As expected, Kilcolgan Zeus began to bridge the gap when they hit the third turn and seemed certain
to come through and win when Decs Guinness swung wide off the final turn but the long-time leader
had other plans.
Despite the best efforts of Kilcolgan Zeus, Decs Guinness rallied in the closing yards to contain his
rival by a short head in 29.78. Emilys Jet, a kennel companion to the winner, was three lengths away
in third with Ringthemoon fourth.
Heat 10 – HOFFA STRUTTS HIS STUFF
One of the joint favourites with sponsors Boylesports ahead of the start of the Derby, Coolavanny
Hoffa did little to disappoint his many admirers in heat 10.
Showing exceptional early speed, the Michael O’Donovan trained son of Droopys Sydney and
Coolavanny Ella, who is a brother to the previous heat winner Decs Guinness, was utterly dominant.
Showing stunning early speed, Mark O’Donovan’s star built a near five length lead into the bend.
Once doing so the June ’10 whelp was never under any pressure as he coasted home a facile six
length winner in 29.56.
Carrauntoohil, despite running off the opening turn, was second throughout, finishing six lengths
adrift. Storys Cashout was just a head back in third. Millridge Bryce was fourth.
Heat 11 – NICE RUN FROM DROOOPYS
Droopy Nice One and Kildare served up a tremendous finish to heat 11 with the former just collaring
her rival on the line.
Kildare was having his first start since running up the English Derby and he looked short of a run as
he was piked up late.
Despite edging inwards in the opening strides, Kildare quickly straightened up to challenge the fast-
starting Disco Pants into the corner. Running a wonderful bend, Kildare moved to the front and
attempted to put the race beyond the grasp of his rivals.
Droopys Nice One wasn’t to be shaken, however. The Murt Leahy trained star who was a close third
into the turn moved second early on the back straight and set her sights on the leader. There was
three lengths between the pair at halfway but it was obvious they were going to battle out the
finish.
As they swung for home, it was clear Droopys Nice One was closing. John Coleman’s daughter of
Droopys Sydney and Droopys Dance was motoring and she powered up the straight to deny Kildare
in a desperate finish. Droopys Nice One took the verdict by a head in 29.67. Disco Pants was two
lengths adrift in third with Ballymac Drama fourth.
Heat 12 – ROXY ROLLS IN
Benalmadena Roxy has long been a talented performer and she ran well to claim the penultimate
heat on the card or Stephen Pennel and Kevin Loughnane.
Ardfert Josie shot from trap three to lead early but Benalmadena Roxy shot up her inside on the
corner to take charge.
Irelands Own pressed her down the back straight but Benalmadena Roxy was always containing that
rival. Both Barefoot Supreme and Ballymore Border, who dominated the betting, began to close but
Benalmadena Roxy I always a tough nut to crack when on the bunny.
The daughter of Dorotas Woo Hoo and Cabra Roxy maintained a strong gallop to the line to see off
the fast-finishing Barefoot Supremo by a length and a half in 29.97. Irelands Own was just a short
had away in third and Ballymore Border another half lengths back.
Heat 13 – LIFE’S A BEACH
There was plenty happening in the final heat as warm favourite Swords Rex stumbled slightly at
traps before finishing traffic.
It left the contest wide open but ultimately, the old warrior that is Beach Avenue was too close to
the pace.
As you would expect, the Paul Hennessy trained Beach Avenue came with a withering run in the
second half of the contest to claim the seventeenth victory of his long illustrious career. The reserve
Dromrich Bula led the field into the corner from trap one and held up both Cu Mochua and
Fernandes in the process.
Fernandes mastered the early pace setter at halfway and, for a brief moment, seemed a likely
winner. But Beach Avenue was now clear of the back markers and motoring in third. Most knew
what was going to happen. As strong as Fernandes is, Beach Avenue is the biggest finisher in the
business and he flew into the third turn to sit on the heels of the leader.
Turning for home, Beach Avenue switched wide before turning on the afterburners. Pat Healy’s
brilliant son of Laughil Blake and Cats Belle flew up the straight to collar Fernandes before going on
to score by a length in 29.71. Cu Mochua ran on well to collar Swords Rex on the line for third.
Heat 14 – KOKORO TAKES OFF FROM HALFWAY
It been evident for a number of weeks that Corn Cuchulainn champion Crafty Kokoro is beginning to
reach the peak of her powers.
This was certainly clear in the opening heat of the night as she came home a wide margin winner
over warm favourite Bockos Crystal.
Ballygraigue Jim broke fastest to lead in the early yards but Cushioe Concorde, Brynoffa Jenson and
Bockos Crystal displayed the best pace to challenge into the bend. Importantly, Crafty Koko was just
behind the trio.
Switching wide to avoid traffic, Crafty Kokoro moved third as Bockos Crystal moved upsides Cushie
Concorde off the second turn. It was here that Peter Divilly’s Crafty Kokoro switched back onto the
fence to mount her challenge.
Showing massive pace down the back straight, she slipped through on the fence to lead the field by
the third turn and, once doing so, was never under any threat. Pulling right away, the daughter of
Droopys Sydney and Cockyorconfident emerged a facile seven length scorer in 29.71. Bockos Crystal
was second with Cushie Concorde another length adrift in third.
Heat 15 – BOBSLEIGH SKATES IN
It was easy to describe heat 15 with Bobsleigh Dream breaking fastest, making every inch and
stretching clear of her rivals in mighty impressive fashion to record a fast 29.33.
Willy Joe Murphy’s recent Tipperary Cup champion was certainly in no mood for hanging around.
Gaa Gaa Carla gave chase for 545yds but was collared late by the fast finishing Hoodoo Brown.
Bobsleigh Dream was in a league of her own, however. The Pat Buckley trained daughter of Droopys
Sydney and Bobsleigh jet crossed the line ten lengths clear of Hoodoo Brown who, in turn, had a
length to spare over Gaa Gaa Carla.
Heat 16 – SYDNEY SETS A STRONG GALLOP
Galloping Sydney came in for sustained support ahead of heat 16 and it was inspired as he held on
for a narrow success over the fast finishing Tommy Too Many.
It was actually the latter that broke fastest to challenge for the early lead alongside the favourite
Maries Wedding.
Galloping Sydney, in contrast, slightly stumbled out of traps but displayed superb early dash along
the fence to join and head the front two at this point. Pushing Maries Wedding out of his way, the
Graham Holland trained son of Droopys Sydney and Mags Image increased his advantage into the
back straight.
While Maries Wedding and Tommy Too Many attempted to recover from the bump, Droopys Gravy
shot through on the fence to go second. he remained second to the third turn where Tommy Too
many arrived with a rush, switching inside Maries Wedding to go third before moving past Droopys
Gravy off the final turn. In a tremendous finish, Galloping Sydney dug deep to score for Una Creed,
holding off the gallant Tommy Too Many by a neck in 29.66. Droopys Gravy was two lengths away in
third with Maries Wedding just a further neck back.
Heat 17 – BOCKO COMPLETES HOLLAND DOUBLE
Bockos Budsit made it two heats wins on the bounce for Graham Holland when justifying favouritism
in heat 17.
A flying start from trap six aided his claims but the Race of Champions winner was pushed hard by
the exciting Velasco to the third turn.
The latter gave Bockos Budsit a start but flew up the fence to join him on the corner and may have
led briefly at the second turn. Bockos Budsit carried all his momentum into the back straight,
however, and was soon back in front. Velasco attempted to stay with him and did so until the third
turn where Bockos Budsit kicked on.
Bev Lochead’s very classy son of Laughil Blake and Matts Monica stayed on well to beat the fast-
finishing Storys Peewee by three and a half lengths in 29.40. Velasco, despite fading home, held off
Droopys Rocket by a short head to finish third, a length behind the runner-up.
Heat 18 – MONEYBAGS IS FLAMING
Flaminmoneybags has been a dream for his owners the Two Laois, Four Kilkenny Syndicate, and he
continued his remarkable run of form to claim a tremendous trap to line success in heat 18.
This was effectively won at traps with the son of Laughil Blake and Killaheen Queen shooting from
trap two to lead from the start.
Ballymac Run was first to give chase but she had to give way to the advancing Macho Pride on the
corner. The latter then had to check heels off the second turn leaving Flaminmoneybags to race clear
down the back straight.
Ballymac Run came with a big charge to the third turn and looked a serious threat but
Flaminmoneybags sees out the 550yds strongly and he emerged a comfortable scorer by two and a
half lengths in 29.56. Ballymac Run was second with Macho Pride two lengths away in third. Hello
Hammond flew home to finish just a half length fourth and progressed as one of the fastest fourth
placed finishers.
Heat 19 – EXPLOSIVE DENIES WARRIOR IN A THRILLER
Explosive Boy and Born Warrior served up a brilliant finish to heat 19 with the former just outstaying
his rival, although both came out of the contest with great credit.
Cricket Score and Skywalker Cilla were actually the fastest into stride with both flying from the
boxes. The Pat Guilfoyle trained Explosive Boy was a little flat-footed by his standards, while Born
Warrior was probably even slower at boxes.
The long run to the corner made all the difference, however. Explosive Boy flew up the fence to
show in front briefly but Born Warrior took off and ran a brilliant bend to move on. Once entering
the back straight clear of their rivals, this was a two-dog contest.
Born Warrior hit halfway with two and a half lengths in hand on Explosive Boy but one suspected
this contest was far from over. The gap remained unchanged to the final turn, at which point the
complexion of the race began to change.
Born Warrior drifted off the final bend, leaving the door open for Explosive Boy. Sensing his chance,
Cheryl Sutcliffe’s reigning Dog of the Year started to close on Born Warrior. In a dramatic finish,
Explosive Boy got up in the final strides to deny Born Warrior by a head in 29.64. Skywalker Cilla
stayed on well to get the better of Beepers Chris for third a further four lengths adrift.
Heat 20 – SYDNEY OBLIGES IN FINE STYLE
Nominated by many as the banker of the round from a near-perfect draw on the fence, Kilgraney
Sydney certainly didn’t disappoint in heat 20, although his many followers would have been hoping
for a slightly faster start.
Instead Crafty Bonanza and Ross Dame went up in front. Kilgraney Sydney was soon on the case,
however. Showing superb early dash, the Thomas Buggy trained star forced his two rivals out of the
way on the corner to move into a clear advantage.
Pulling right away down the back straight, the result was a mere formality. Mary Buggy’s star tracker
went on to score by nine and a half lengths in 29.64. Ross Dame actually ran an incredible race to
finish runner-up. After being knocked back to fifth, he flew down the back straight to go second on
the third turn. Sunshine Dream was another length adrift in third.
Heat 21 – KUBA TOO QUICK IN A BELTER
Heat 21 turned into an absolutely belting contest with four greyhounds on top of each other going
into the third turn.
Iso Fantastic was fastest into stride and held a narrow lead into the turn but he was pressed on both
sides by Twoinarow in four and Magical Kuba in six. Ballymac Leon was just behind the trio in fourth.
By the second turn Twoinarow and Iso Fantastic were disputing the lead with the Westwell Racing
Club Syndicate owned Magical Kuba in third after steering a wide path around the opening two
bends. He wasn’t third for long, however. Showing massive back straight pace, the Pat Guilfoyle
trained son of Magical Bale and Impact Miami hit the front before halfway.
Twoinarow, Iso Fantastic and Ballymac Leon were all still pitching into the third turn but Magical
Kuba is very strong and, despite running wide off the final turn, he contained the best efforts of
Twoinarow to win by three parts of a length in 29.53. Iso Fantastic ran a great race in third, just two
lengths further back, while fourth spot went to Ballymac Leon who progressed as one of the fastest
fourths.
Heat 22 – ZETTE CLAIMS A HEART-WARMING SUCCESS
Athlacca Zette was contesting his third Irish Derby when lining out in heat 22 and, despite turning
four years of age last month, he’s clearly as good as ever for owner Noel Neenan.
The son of Pat C Sabbath and Athlacca Charm was just 4-1 to come out on top and his followers were
rewarded.
In what looked one of the most competitive contests of the round, Athlacca Zette was sharpest in
the opening yards, getting the better of Ballymac Bronze and Scooby Prince into the turn.
Once squeezing around in front, he was always going to be very hard to stop. Ballymac Bronze
emerged a close second and pressed hard down the far side but there was denying Athlacca Zette.
The sprightly veteran emerged a tremendous winner, holding the strong finish of Callaway Masters
by a length in 29.80. Ballymac Bronze was two lengths away in third with Droopys Gloss fourth.
Heat 23 – LAD LOWERS VINCENZOS COLOURS
Heat 23 was on paper amongst the hottest opening round heats and it produced a great contest
with 575yd record holder Sentimental Lad once again showing his immense pace and power to get
the better of Vincenzo, who lost nothing in defeat.
The duo were almost side by side into the corner with Sentimental lad holding a narrow advantage.
The pair bumped on the bend, forcing Vincenzo momentarily missing a stride. It saw Sentimental Lad
drive around in front and effectively ensure success.
Ballymac Fairone was third with Droopy Nextone fourth but both were always going to struggle to
get to the leaders. Vincenzo flew down the back straight to challenge on the heels of Sentimental
Lad into the third turn but, given his power, the leader was always going to kick again.
Owned by Michael and Eimear Heeney, Sentimental Lad (Droopys Jet/ Vigorous Hilary) duly powered
home to emerge a two and a half length winner over Vincenzo in 29.48. Droopys Nextone absolutely
flew home to finish just two lengths away in third with Ballymac Fairone fourth. It was a big run by
the winner and the runner-up and both could go deep into the classic on this evidence.
Heat 24 – WI COMPLETES A DREAM FOR LARS AND ANITA
Juvenile Classic champion Wi Can Dream returned to winning ways with a professional display of
front running in heat 24, handing Pat Guilfoyle a third winner on the night following the successes of
Explosive Boy and Magical Kuba.
This was never really a contest once Wi Can Dream took up the running into the corner. Annagh
Bailey turned second and Kilgraney Clang third but neither could land a telling blow. Wi Can Dream
maintained a strong gallop throughout to run out a tremendous winner by three lengths in 29.62.
Annagh Bailey ran well in second with Kilgraney Clang a further three lengths adrift in third.
Whether Wi Can Dream had won or not, he was fulfilling a dream for Swedish owners, long time
greyhound racing enthusiasts, Lars and Anita Wicander. By even having a runner in the Derby, their
dreams came true so one can only imagine how it felt for the couple to record a winner. They can
now look forward to their charge stepping up on that form.
Heat 25 – STUNNING ED LAYS DOWN A MARKER
Ballinabola Ed dwelt in traps, was well off the pace after five strides but somehow sent out the
clearest possible warning to his Derby rivals in heat 25 that he remains the greyhound to beat in the
Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby.
There were literal gasps from across the greyhound racing world as Ballinabola Ed gave his kennel
companion Singalong Sally a large head-start before hunting her down to emerge a brilliant winner.
It wasn’t the first time during his career that the brilliant son of Confident Rankin and Dolls Lady had
left commentators grasping for superlatives but even by his own high standards, this was truly
incredible.
The 2021 Derby runner-up Singalong Sally shot from the inside box to dictate from the opening strides.
Her any followers would have been feeling good as she remained clear into the turn. In contrast,
Ballinabola Ed missed the start completely and was a bad fifth in the early yards.
Even his most loyal supporters would have been feeling the heat but the Pat Buckley trained star
had plenty up his sleeve. Showing exceptional early dash and running the most incredible turn,
Ballinabola Ed hit the second bend two lengths behind his kennel companion.
Suddenly, it was a two-dog contest but such was the pace and momentum of Ballinabola Ed that he
closed the gap with considerable ease. Shooting up the inside of Singalong Sally just after halfway,
he finally bettered his rival on the third turn.
Maintaining his fluent gallop to the line, the sensationally fast Ballinabola Ed emerged a length
winner over the rallying Singalong Sally in 29.62. It may not have been the fastest time of the Derby
but it was clearly one of the standout performances. If he does find his trapping bots in the coming
weeks, his rivals better watch out.
Droopys Edison may have been a further three lengths adrift at the line but ran a very encouraging
race in third. He will come on considerably for the run.
Heat 26 – PRO AM PLEASES
Denis Murphy’s Callaway Pro Am is a very promising young greyhound and his many qualities were
on show in the final heat of the round as he led early to comfortably see off Clona Blu and Bockos
Leah.
Bockos Leah may have just show in front for the opening fifty yards but Callaway Pro Am edged up
her inner to lead the field into the turn. Bockos Leah did turn second but Clona Blu started to shift
through the gears to emerge the greatest threat to the leader into the third turn. Callaway Pro Am
was always going to be a tough nut to crack, however.
A strong running won of Skywalker Farloe and Bottle Of Banter, the Owen McKenna trained puppy
kicked again of the final turn to eventually hit the line two lengths clear of Clona Blu in 29.64. Bockos
Leah stayed on well to finish just a head adrift in third.
The second round of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby will be held on Friday.
