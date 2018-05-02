Kilkenny Rose takes time out to thank sponsors

The newly-crowned Rose of Kilkenny, Helena Hughes spent a day visiting some of the Kilkenny Rose Centre sponsors last Friday.

Helena visited a number of local sponsors including the Ormonde Hotel , Brogans Bar, Fran Grincell , The Edge hair salon in Callan , AROI , Kilkenny Community Radio, ART IT and Helena’s local sponsor Fennellys.

Helena was received very well on her whistle stop tour including joining in with a group of kids from a local secondary school performing High School Musical .

The Kilkenny Rose will also visit the main sponsor MacdDS!onagh Junction over the coming weeks.

“We expect Helena to be an incredible ambassador for Kilkenny from what we have seen so far and we look forward to working with her for the next 12 months ,” said organiser Lyn Moloney.