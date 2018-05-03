Kilkenny designer wins Best Dressed Lady

Lorna Doogue of Lady Lorna Designer Emporium on Kieran Street won the Best Dressed at the Scottish Grand National recently wearing Michelle Treacy Millinery.

Local boutique owner Lorna Doogue has taken the top prize at the Scottish Grand National in Glasgow last Friday. Lorna beat off stylish competition to take the ultimate accolade at the renowned event.

Lorna is no stranger to success at Ladies Day and is known for the fabulous fashion that she stocks in her boutique on Kieran Street, Kilkenny, including hats by Michelle Treacy Millinery, which was a key element of the outfit she wore to Glasgow.

Lorna wore a fabulous Floral Saucer Hat from Michelle’s Collection. Michelle’s unique piece took the eye of the judges from the outset. This statement hat combined with Lorna’s stylish outfit, all from her own boutique, stood out from the rest.

Lorna’s jumpsuit, red shoes and Breton Top were the perfect contrast to the bold floral pattern of Michelle’s Saucer Hat. Lorna finished the outfit off with her Mam’s Vintage handbag which she upstyled with silk flowers the night before!

Lorna is the exclusive Kilkenny stockist of local Milliner Michelle Treacy. Despite only recently launching her Millinery business full time, Michelle is going from strength to strength.

Michelle handcrafts all pieces by using traditional blocking methods to create unique, high quality bespoke pieces, ranging from small button headpieces to dramatic hats such as her recent winning piece. All her pieces are handmade.

Lorna is also going from strength to strength and is building a strong reputation for her unique and creative sense of style.

Earlier this year Lorna was named Best Dressed Lady at Naas Racecourse.