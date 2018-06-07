Stunning Esther wows judges at Miss British Isles contest

Stunning Mum and model Esther Robinson was a hit with the judging panel at the Miss British Isles contest which took place recently.

Esther is originally from London but her father is a Graignamanagh man and her mother and brother still live there. She represented Fermanagh in the competition and is a proud ambassador for the more mature model.

“I found out about the Miss British Isles contest by chance in April after reading about older models now being in demand.

“I have never done anything like this before so I am feeling a bit nervous but excited to try something different. I have to wear jeans and a T-shirt, then a cocktail dress and an evening dress and model these in a fashion show on a catwalk.

“I am 44 but look younger. I think it is fantastic that older women and mums - I have two sons - have the opportunity to do modelling and are no longer being discriminated against. Models no longer need to be 5 feet 8 inches or more as high street brands want models who can model their clothes off the peg. Also there is high consumer spending in the fashion industry in the 28-50 age group so it is good to see older women modelling clothes and being role models. This shows that it’s never too late to try something new, challenge yourself or seek new opportunities.”