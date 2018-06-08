Kilkenny entrants are being sought for Miss Bikini Ireland

The 7th Annual Miss Bikini Ireland Model Search in association with the Irish Daily Star and Buzz.ie.

With over 20,000 visitors to their website weekly at www.missbikiniireland.ie the contest is growing in popularity with every passing year.

Miss Bikini Ireland 2018 has an impressive top prize worth €15,000 which includes an all-expenses paid trip to the world finals of Swimsuit USA International for nine days with the chance of winning prize worth $80,000.

To date winners include Valerija Plontnikova from County Kildare, Judy Fitzgerald from Limerick, Rebecca Hanley from Dublin, Jeni Assandey from County Cork and the current winner Eileen O’Donnell from Derry Northern Ireland.

Miss Bikini Ireland has become a huge success with thousands of entrants applying yearly with the hope of becoming the next winner to represent Ireland at a national level.

Previous winners have had amazing success to date with appearances at New York Fashion Week, Cannes Film Festival, London Fashion Week, and events across Ireland and around Europe.

Miss Bikini Ireland welcomes women from all nationalities but entrants must live in Ireland.

Entrants must be aged between 17/35 years of age to apply and take part. Please note women under 18 will be required to provide proof of ID and have consent from their parents to take part.

Miss Bikini Ireland 2018 Grand Finals will take place this October at the Red Cow Inn Dublin.

For full details on entry information go to www.missbikiniireland.ie