Kilkenny Rose 2019 to feature in the televised Rose finals in Tralee

The search is on to find this year's Kilkenny Rose who will represent her city and county at the Dome in Tralee this Summer.

From 2019, Kilkenny will select a Rose bi-annually, such that 32 Roses will be hosted in Tralee annually to enjoy everything that Ireland’s flagship family festival has to offer – parades, gala functions, entertainment, televised Rose selection nights, a Rose Tour and much more.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will celebrate 60 years in 2019 and not only will the next Kilkenny Rose be there, she will feature in the TV final which will be broadcast from the Dome on RTÉ.

Lyn Moloney, Kilkenny Rose Coordinator said: “Our remit is to deliver a festival that respects commitment and participation appropriately and that of each Rose. We appreciate that the change to the format is significant, but on balance we believe it will be a positive development that will enhance our festival and protect its long-term future,”

"So, we at the Kilkenny Rose Centre are inviting all interested girls between 18 and 28 years old to come and meet us and inform you of the fun journey that awaits you. There you will hear about the fantastic experience that lies ahead of you should you decide to go forward for the Kilkenny Rose 2019. We would also like to invite GAA, camogie clubs, societies, charities, businesses and groups to nominate a representative from their respective communities to take part in one of Kilkenny's annual flagship events," she added.

Locally, the search is underway to find the 2019 Kilkenny Rose and young women from all over the county are invited to apply online www.roseoftralee.ie/apply . The desire to be the next Rose of Tralee is stronger than ever with over 4000 women entering selection events around the world since 2014.

For further details please contact the Kilkenny Rose Team on 083 4631611 or email kilkennyrosecentre@gmail.com. !