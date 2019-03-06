Kilkenny fitness instructor nominated for national award

Aidan Kelly from the Newpark Hotel’s Escape Health Club and Spa has been announced as a finalist in the Nutramino Health and Fitness Awards. Aidan has been recognised in the Fitness Instructor of the year category.

The Nutramino Health & Fitness Awards recognise outstanding contributions and innovation from Ireland’s top health and fitness professionals, facilities and community engagement initiatives.

“We are proud to be shortlisted in the business and conference category along with the wedding category of the Irish Hotel Awards,” said Paul Beehan, general manager at Newpark Hotel.

“These are areas the Newpark team have been working tirelessly to develop and perfect. We are delighted to see Aidan receive some well-deserved recognition for his work in our Escape Health Club and his passion for health and fitness.”

The Newpark Hotel Kilkenny have been shortlisted in two categories this year in the Irish Hotel Awards. The hotel has reached the final in the Business and Conference Hotel of the Year and Wedding Hotel of the Year.