Kilkenny is rooting for Peace at the Miss Universe Ireland finals

Miss Kilkenny Peace Olaniyi will wow the judges this evening (Thursday) at the Miss Universe finals.

The technologist recently met with the host of this year’s competition, James Patrice at the Pamper Evening in Zero One Salon on Wicklow Street in Dublin.

Guests were treated on arrival to champagne and refreshments before discovering all the beauty secrets that Miss Universe Ireland and this year’s finalists have to offer with complementary treatments and gifts from the salon, Make Up Forever, Dundrum Cosmetic Clinic and Leeson Beauty Lounge.

VIP guests on the night included January Winters, Fionnuala Jones and James Butler. The reigning Miss Universe Ireland 2018, Gráinne Gallanagh was also there to divulge her top beauty secrets along with this year’s chosen finalists.

The Grand Final for the highly anticipated competition takes place on Thursday in the Round Room at the Mansion House.

Peace, who works in Kilkenny as an architectural technologist, is originally from Clondalkin in Dublin, but in the two years she has been living here she has really settled in to Kilkenny life.

“I love Kilkenny,”she said. She loves the castle and walking in the park there, and even admitted that although she didn’t have an interest in hurling before coming to Kilkenny she now enjoys watching the game.

Peace works with Modubuild, a modular construction company based in Purcellsinch, where she works on design projects for data centres, biotechnology and pharma facilities for clients in Ireland, the UK and Europe.Modubuild are her main sponsor for Miss Universe Ireland.

Peace entered the competition when she got a message on her Instagram encouraging her to enter.

“I said I might as well do it,”she said. She got through to the interview stage and was shocked a few days later to get a phonecall to say she was through to the final.

Between now and the final, Peace is concentrating on practicing her interview and communication skills.

The competition gives participants a social platform to speak about important issues and Peace plans to speak about the work of the National Women’s Council of Ireland and the work they do to empower women. Peace has already met some of the others taking part says s they are all lovely, friendly and encouraging.

“I can’t wait for the final,” she said.