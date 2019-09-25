Checking in on how to care for your hormone health at the Ormonde Hotel

Popular broadcaster Lorraine Keane will host a talk in the Ormonde Hotel next month to coincide with World Hormone Day.

The informative talk, which is taking place on Wednesday, October 9 in the Ormonde Hotel from 7.30 to 9pm, will be chaired by Cleanmarine ambassador and broadcaster, Lorraine Keane, and will include advice and information from consultant endocrinologist, Dr Mary Ryan and Cleanmarine’s nutritional therapist.

Cleanmarine is a supplement which is aimed at improving hormone health.

Speaking about the importance of discussing hormone health, Lorraine Keane, commented: “I am amazed at how many women approach me to share their hormone health story but feel they cannot talk to their partners or friends about how they are feeling.

“It’s time we start talking about our hormone health, educate ourselves on the symptoms and find solutions so we can live our best lives, every day!”

Dr Mary Ryan, Consultant Endocrinologist, said, “It is my passion to educate women on hormone health and empower them for generations in doing so.

“Most women are not aware their hormone health is being compromised until they are completely exhausted or develop illnesses.

“Learning to manage our hormone health is vital, especially for women over 40. I am delighted that Cleanmarine have asked me back to educate women about hormone health in 2019.

Cleanmarine Nutritional Therapist, Sarah Brereton, said: “As a nutritional therapist I am very aware of my hormone health, but most women I speak to are not.

“Some simple changes to our diets and daily routines can bring immense improvements to hormone health. I am delighted to have the opportunity to educate women and help them get that all-important hormone health conversation started.”

Campaign

To coincide with the campaign and educate women about hormone health and encourage them to join the conversation, Cleanmarine has also developed a ‘Book Club Hormone Health Pack’ to help women kick start their own chat about hormone health. It includes a starter question guide, eight copies of “The Essential Guide to Female Hormones” by nutritionist Susie Debice and a panel of experts, bookmarks and some herbal tea. So, all you need to do is grab a kettle and your group of friends to start this important conversation today!

For more see cleanmarine.ie/hormones.

Tickets are priced at just €10 and includes refreshments and a copy of “The Essential Guide to Female Hormones”.

Tickets are available to purchase via EventBrite or by emailing events@naturalife.ie