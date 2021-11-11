Kilkenny stylist reaches finals of hairdressing awards

Lynne's finalist creative work
A Kilkenny hairdresser has been shortlisted for a prestigious GLammies by Great Lengths 2021 award.
Lynn Knox, from Street Life hair salon in Kilkenny, is nominated in the Captivating Colour category and the Hair Extension Salon/Freelancer of the Year category. They are two of 16 awards up for grabs on the evening comprised of six creative specialist categories, eight regional awards, Most Charitable Salon of the Year and the most coveted title of the night, the Great Lengths Trophy for Extension Excellence, awarded to an outstanding extensionist.
Now in its 10th year, the GLammies by Great Lengths recognise the UK and Northern Ireland’s most talented extensionists and celebrate the craft, creativity and business of hair extensions. Judged by some of the industry’s most respected names, along with editors from the hairdressing press, the 2021 event will be take place on Monday 7th February.
In addition to a glittering GLammies trophy, winners in each of the sixteen categories will each receive tickets for a tour of the Great Lengths production factory in Rome, with two nights five-star accommodation, meals and internal transfers for two people. The prize package also includes social media coverage and PR opportunities across both trade and local press, ensuring salons and stylists can publicise their recognition as the best in the industry.
"The GLammies by Great Lengths celebrate the very best extensionists in this amazing industry," says Joscelin McCourt, CEO of HB Collective (the home of Great Lengths).
"To be shortlisted for an award, nominees must demonstrate creativity and precision, as well as a talent for their craft which set them apart from the competition. Lynn Knox should feel incredibly proud to be recognised at this level."
Lynn says she is thrilled to have made the finals: "I am passionate about working with extensions and to be recognised alongside such creative stylists is a huge honour. I just hope I’ve impressed the judges enough to bring the trophy home to Street Life salon!"
