Vicky Phelan thanks public for their prayers and positive messages in heartbreaking post

Women's health campaigner Vicky Phelan has shared a heartbreaking update on her cancer treatment in the USA this Sunday.

She took to Instagram to let the countless people, who both admire and have been inspired by her, know that she has returned to Ireland.

The Kilkenny native, who resides in Limerick, wrote that she has some new tumours.

"This means that I am no longer eligible for proton beam therapy since my tumours are far too extensive, i.e. I have too much disease in my body for them to zap.

"And so, the recommendation from the team at Georgetown University Hospital was for me to return home for systemic therapy, i.e. palliative chemotherapy," wrote Ms Phelan.

With a very heavy heart, the mum-of-two said she made the decision to return home to Ireland.

"I returned home earlier this week and am taking the time to reconnect with my kids and to absorb this news before I start down the chemotherapy road.

"The 'good' news is that I can still have treatment and that this treatment will keep me alive until Christmas at least. The bad news is that the treatment I am about to start on is extremely toxic and will take its toll on my body and my mind," wrote Vicky.

She told her tens of thousands of followers on Instagram: "As always, I would like to thank you all so very much for your support, your kindness, your generosity, your prayers and positive messages which continue to lift me and keep me going. THANK YOU ALL."

Ms Phelan became a leading figure in the CervicalCheck controversy after she was awarded a settlement by the High Court in April 2018 in a case taken against the US laboratory that carried out her cervical smear test.

Since then she has been a powerful advocate for women's health and has given her support to many charitable organisations and people despite her own cancer treatment.