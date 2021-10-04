Final chance to put forward a nomination for the The Kilkenny People of the Year awards

This is the final chance to nominate people living in your community who go the extra line for the common good for consideration in this years Killkenny People of the Year awards.

Entries are still open but will close tomorrow at 6pm. Nomination forms are available in this week's newspaper or in our High Street office or you can email us at news@kilkennypeople.ie with your nomination.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Newpark Hotel on November 5 and will be hosted by The Kilkenny People's brand ambassador, Siobhan Donohoe.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Rory Williams said he is delighted that the awards are going ahead: “The past 18 months have been challenging for us all so it is great to have something positive to look forward to. This is an opportunity to recognise those among us who do tireless work in our communities,” he said.

So get those thinking caps on and get nominating!! You can also nominate by using the comments section on Facebook below this post.