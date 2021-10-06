Search

Kilkenny's Poster Boys has been picked up by Sky Movies

Work by Kilkenny film-maker in the running for IFTA

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Poster Boys  - the Irish comedy released in cinemas during the summer is now available to watch on Sky Movies. 

The debut film by Kilkenny director, Dave Minogue,  tells the story of Al Clancy, who goes on a cross-country road trip with his nephew Karl in an attempt to save his job as a Poster Boy.
The film came about after a bet was made at the 2018 Film Fleadh that Minogue couldn’t get Poster Boys shot before the end of the summer. Minogue had six weeks to prepare, write and shoot the film or he’d lose his star - his 10-year-old nephew Ryan. With help from businessman Bobby Kerr, Minogue had a budget of €25,000 to cover the crew’s rent, food, accommodation, travel and expenses.
The debut film from director  Minogue stars Trevor O'Connell, Ryan Minogue-Lee and Aoife Spratt. The cast also includes Joe Rooney and Amy Hughes.

Dave Minogue said the team were thrilled that the film is now available for people to watch from the comfort of their own homes

"We're delighted to be working with Sky to bring Poster Boys to homes all across the UK and Ireland.  It's a huge honour to have my first feature film picked up by Sky. It's a real testament to the level of work the cast and crew put into making it happen." he said.


Poster Boys will be broadcast on Sky Cinema from Friday the 1st of October

